Democracy: Ezekwesili, Yesufu, Onigbinde, Stakeholders Bemoan Corruption, Insecurity

Stakeholders in the nation’s democratic enterprise yesterday bemoaned the state of insecurity and alarming corruption in the polity.

The event, organised by the group, Mandate4, was convened to commemorate democracy day and reflect on 26 years of unbroken democratic rule and forge a path toward genuine democratic renewal.

Delivering the keynote address, former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, challenged the celebratory tone often associated with democracy day.

She called attention to widespread disillusionment and democratic stagnation.

She lamented what she described as “monopoly democracy,” a system where political power is captured by a few elite, eliminating competition and silencing citizens.

In his remarks, civic advocate, Peter Akah, noted that anger, while valid, was not a strategy.

He linked Nigeria’s deepening insecurity and economic hardship to systemic corruption and electoral malpractice, underscoring the urgent need for electoral reforms, particularly the electronic transmission of results.

Renowned activist, Aisha Yesufu called on Nigerians to reject money politics and support candidates with competence, character, and capacity.

She decried vote-buying and political apathy, urging citizens to fund credible candidates and demand real accountability beyond elections.

She urged Nigerians to reclaim their democracy through conscious, sustained participation in the political process.

Head of SPPG Africa,

Alero Ayida-Otobo, warned that Nigeria was in a downward spiral, marked by mass poverty, stalled development, and leadership failure.

She called attention to the entrenched leadership crisis in Nigeria, pointing out that many in positions of authority approach governance as a means of personal gain, not public service.

“To change Nigeria’s story, we don’t just need policies, we need a new class of value-driven leaders” she said.

Seun Onigbinde, Co-founder of BudgIT, identified key democratic pillars that require urgent attention: electoral competitiveness, civil dialogue, human rights protection, and sustainable development.

“If we’re going to fix Nigeria, we must fix the democratic foundations first,” he said.

Founder of Mandate4 and convener of the Town Hall, Century Favour, stressed the need to shift toward strategic, long-term action.

He challenged widespread political disillusionment and affirms that no politician or savior will fix Nigeria, the responsibility lies with the Nigerian people, organised and united around shared values.