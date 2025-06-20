Carex Re-launches with New Identity, Expanded Portfolio in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

Carex, a product of PZ Cussons and a globally trusted name in hygiene, has officially re-launched in Nigeria with a new Masterbrand identity and an expanded portfolio of antibacterial solutions. The solutions include: handwash, bar soaps, and antiseptic liquids, all designed to help Nigerian families stay protected every day.

The re-launch event, which took place in Lagos, brought together media professionals, health experts, regulators, influencers, and key stakeholders to celebrate Carex’s renewed mission: ‘to win the war against germs and champion everyday hygiene’.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Oghale Elueni, said: “Carex has always stood for protection and care. This is more than just a Masterbrand re-launch. It’s about a bigger mission- to win the war against germs wherever you are- at home, at work, in school, on the go.”

Echoing this commitment, the Head of Marketing at PZ Cussons, Martha Kayode, added: “This re-launch is a fresh start, a chance to renew our promise to Nigerian families. Every single product is formulated to kill one million+ germs in seconds, while being kind to your skin.”

Commenting on the significance of the event to the long-lasting relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, noted that, “As we celebrate this milestone, let us also celebrate the spirit of partnership that makes it possible. Let us recognise the resilience of Nigerian consumers, the vision of companies like PZ Cussons, and the growing alignment between UK enterprise and Nigerian ambition.”

The brand’s message drew praise from dignitaries and health leaders alike. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, highlighted the critical role of hygiene, noting that “good hygiene saves lives. Carex is reaffirming that truth today.”

Similarly, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended Carex’s advocacy, noting that, “Promoting everyday hygiene is essential to reducing the disease burden in our communities. Carex’s dedication to this cause is commendable.”

In her remarks, the General Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives(NANNM), Mr. T.A. Shettima T.A, said: “This relaunch marks a significant milestone in NANNM’s collaboration with PZ Cussons; a partnership that has been guided by a clear sense of purpose- promoting health and hygiene through products that meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.”