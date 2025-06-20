Bill Gates, Tijani, Ribadu Lead Other Experts to FIN-Web Conference on AI, Cybersecurity, Tech Innovation at Silicon Valley

Renowned American philanthropist, business mogul and Co-Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General/CEO of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kachifu Abdullahi, will lead other distinguished experts to FIN-Web Conference and AI Expo 2025 scheduled for October.

The prestigious event will afford the experts the opportunity to brainstorm on Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and tech innovation.

The summit will take place at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley, California, between October 1 and 3.

That was disclosed in a statement signed by FIN’s Director Strategic Communication, United Kingdom, Mr. Ayo Ayeni, and made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to the organisers, the invited speakers for the event include Gavin Newsom, Governor of California; Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google; Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Microsoft; Dr Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA).

Others are Kachifu Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA; Paul O’Sullivan, SVP at Salesforce; Karan Shah, Data Science Director at Meta; and Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia.

The statement added that speakers who confirmed participation for the event included Sabeer Bhatia, Co-founder of Hotmail; Mark Minevich, AI strategist, investor, and futurist, President of Going Global Ventures. USA; HE Badria Al Mulla, Chairperson of International Emirates Business Group (IeBG) to lead the UAE delegation; Chetan Dube, Founder of IPsoft; USA; Mr. Prabhav Sharma, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investor, USA; Dr. Nizar Ben Neji, ICT Expert & Strategist and Minister of Communication Technologies of Tunisia.

Others were Andreas Deutschmann, former, MD J.P Morgan USA; Michael Kim, Founder and CEO of AQUATRON; USA; Reginald Mbawuike, Co-Founder/Managing Director at Generating Innovation Ventures & Enterprises, Inc. Harvard University; Mr. Wayne Ronhaar, CEO & Co-founder, Cylentium Inc; Nagy Moustafa CEO of Infosec Global; Mehdi Paryavi Chairman, International Data Center Authority (IDCA); Temi Olufisibe Labor, Deputy Head of Internal Audit, Chief Financial Officer, Wio Bank, Dubai UAE and Joe Weiss PE, CISM, CRISC, Emeritus Managing Director ISA99, USA.

On the uniqueness of the event, the organisers disclosed that the premier event of FinWebConference 2025 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and thought leaders from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in finance, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

With an expected turnout of top-tier executives, government representatives, and cutting-edge tech entrepreneurs, FinWebConference 2025 will serve as a unique platform for forging new partnerships, discussing emerging trends, and securing investment opportunities.

Key Highlights of FinWebConference 2025:

●Dynamic Keynote Speakers: Hear from industry leaders, policymakers, and experts who are shaping the future of technology and finance. Notable speakers include Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General, as well as experts from AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and policy sectors.

●AI & Cybersecurity Focus: Special sessions dedicated to AI innovation, cybersecurity advancements, and their intersection with finance. The conference will host workshops, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations of the latest technologies.

●Startup Pitch Zone: Entrepreneurs and startups will have the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge solutions to a panel of investors, with the chance to win support, partnerships, and funding.

●Exclusive Networking: Attendees will have access to exclusive networking sessions designed to connect tech innovators with investors, industry leaders, and government officials.

●Exhibition & Sponsorship: A range of exhibitors and sponsors, including leading tech companies, financial institutions, and government agencies, will showcase their innovations and discuss new collaboration opportunities.

The statement further disclosed that the FinWebConference 2025 was a landmark event bringing together finance, technology, and innovation.

The conference will provide attendees with access to the most cutting-edge knowledge and solutions in the world of AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and investment opportunities.

With its vibrant exhibition space, interactive sessions, and prestigious speakers, FinWebConference 2025 is set to be the event of the year for tech and finance professionals, the statement said.

The conference will feature various topics, including:

●The Future of Technology: AI, Ethics & Impact

●Investing in Innovation: VC Trends & Founder Insights

●The Road to Net Zero: Tech’s Role in the transition to a Sustainable Future

●AI in Healthcare: Diagnostics, Digital Therapeutics, and Health Data Privacy

●Cybersecurity: Zero Trust Architecture, AI-Driven Threat Detection, and Ransomware Defense and among other topics.

The organisers further disclosed that the event will afford the participants the following benefits:

●Expand Your Network: Meet global leaders from the finance, tech, and policy sectors.

●Gain Industry Insights: Learn from top experts and discover the latest trends.

●Explore Investment Opportunities: Connect with investors looking to fund the next big innovation in tech and finance.

●Discover New Technologies: Experience firsthand the latest in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.