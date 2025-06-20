At 61, NAF Strategises to Counter Terrorism, Banditry, Emerging Security Threats

Linus Aleke examines the evolution of the Nigerian Air Force into a global force that foes fear among the comity of Air Forces, as well as the federal government’s efforts in recapitalising the service to maintain its air power dominance in the ever-changing and dynamic security ecosystem with the induction of new platforms to fast-track the dismantling of the empire of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other emerging security threats.

The security situation in the country today is not only complex, asymmetric, and unpredictable but also brutal and very daring, hence the need for a hybrid strategy and constant adaptation to technology and other modern tactics to surmount these escalating threats that are dynamic in nature effortlessly.

It is on the premise of the nature of today’s threats that the federal government and indeed the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) authorities are not resting on their oars to ensure that the service is sophisticated enough to curb the growing threats.

At 61, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has grown into an air force that foes fear and tremble at its presence domestically and is sincerely respected globally in the community of air forces.

The testimony of the former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General MaharazuTsiga (rtd), confirms that the only thing bandits and terrorists fear is NAF fighter jets and the explosives they rain on them in their concealed enclaves.

Speaking after he regained freedom from bandits that abducted him from his home in Katsina State and kept him in the mountains, where he cohabited with dangerous animals and starved for over a month, the retired top military officer gave this testimony about the Nigerian Air Force: “The only thing bandits and terrorists are after is money, and what they fear most in life is military airstrikes. They don’t fear God; if you mention God to them, they will kill you. Their gods are money, money, and money, but when they hear the sound of military aircraft, they will all run for safety.”

What this testimony exposes is the fact that the game-changer in the ongoing war against insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats is the effective deployment of air power in support of the efforts of the surface forces.

Though the United Kingdom is not domestically confronted with any local asymmetric warfare at the moment, it understands the critical need for evolving a powerful and resilient air force that has the capacity to respond to a rapidly changing global security environment.

In an article titled “UK must build air force ‘foes fear’,” published on 13 November 2024, the author, George Allison, quoted the UK Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sir Rich Knighton, as saying that the country must constantly modernise its air force to tackle the changing security landscape.

He outlined the importance of deterrence and defence, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges in Ukraine, stressing that the Western world faces the greatest number and the most complex array of threats ever seen.

ACM Knighton’s situational and futuristic propositions mirror what is happening in the country today, particularly as it affects the security architecture, the mastery of working tools, up-to-date knowledge of administration, communication, and financial literacy. These must all be in place to ensure excellence in all NAF operations.

Aside from the capacity-building of officers to implement ongoing reforms and bring the Nigerian Air Force up to speed with global best practices in operating in a complex and ever-changing security environment, the federal government has also invested heavily in providing additional state-of-the-art, high-calibre military aviation equipment and munitions. The service is also building the capacity of NAF to operate at the same level as even the most sophisticated air forces in the world.

Therefore, to ensure that the Service has the necessary skill sets to easily curtail the escalating security threats across the federation and move at the same pace as the rest of the world, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said the recent induction of two newly acquired Augusta 109 Trekker Helicopters into the NAF Order of Battle is a clear testament to the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force, and indeed, the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, towards combating terrorism, armed banditry, oil theft, and other security challenges confronting our dear nation.

He explained that the dynamic security landscape of the nation demands an agile, well-equipped, and responsive air force capable of rapid deployment across multiple theatres.

This reality, he said, underscores the need for continuous investment in modern platforms to bolster the Nigerian Air Force’s capacity to deliver air power across all spectrums of warfare.

Stating that the successful acquisition and induction of the Agusta Westland (AW) 109 Trekker Helicopter is a significant leap in its modernization efforts, Abubakar stated that this light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter with a glass cockpit is ideally suited for training, light liaison, battlefield operations, reconnaissance, close air support, and emergency response missions.

According to him, “It is designed to operate in challenging environments, providing critical support to both military and civil operations, including disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

“By inducting this platform into the Nigerian Air Force, the Service is further strengthening its multi-domain operational capability, making it more responsive and efficient in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“It is noteworthy that from 2024 to date, the Nigerian Air Force has received a total of nine brand-new aircraft into its inventory, comprising four T-129 ATAK helicopters, three King Air 360i aircraft, as well as the two Augusta 109 Trekker Helicopters inducted recently.

“Furthermore, in line with Mr. President’s firm commitment towards Nigeria’s security, the Nigerian Air Force is poised to receive 49 more aircraft within the next two years. These include 10 additional Augusta 109 Trekker helicopters, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, 24 M-346 fighter and ground attack aircraft, and three CASA–295 medium airlift aircraft. These acquisitions will significantly bolster our precision strike, ground attack, and air mobility capabilities to support our counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.”

The Air Chief stressed that the Service had prioritized mission-oriented force development and deliberate training. In this regard, he said eight pilots and 18 engineers/technicians had been trained for the effective deployment of the A109 Trekker helicopters, stating that “Additional air and ground crew are currently undergoing specialized training abroad and will, in turn, train more personnel locally to sustain capacity development.”

Abubakar said this aligns with the NAF’s long-term goal of generating a skilled and self-sustaining manpower pool to operate and maintain the wide array of platforms soon to be delivered.

In CAS words: “In parallel, we have continued to invest heavily in Research and Development to build a robust technical capacity to effectively maintain our sophisticated equipment. To further exploit technology to our advantage, we are optimizing our strategic partnership in artificial intelligence, UAV Research and Development, small arms and rocket development, as well as radar enhancement.

“Additionally, our various research and development institutions, such as the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), are partnering with universities and government institutions towards accelerating their research and development capabilities. As part of efforts to optimize our employment of NAF platforms, we have recorded research and development breakthroughs such as the revalidation of the Alpha Jet aircraft ejection seats, retrofitting of unserviceable 68mm rockets, and the development of a test kit for determining specific impulse of pyro cartridges, among others.

“Also, just recently, I inaugurated a research committee tasked with initiating the local production of the C-5, 57mm rockets—integral to some of our attack platforms. These achievements highlight our shift toward self-reliance and resilience in defence technology.”

In a separate forum, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has grown and developed into a significant global force in over six decades of its existence. Speaking at the NAF Day 2025 Inter-denominational Church Service to commemorate NAF’s 61st anniversary at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force Protestant Cathedral, NAF Base Asokoro, Abuja, Abubakar reiterated that the NAF has evolved into a global force in terms of air power capabilities.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Harry Etukudo, the CAS said: “Over the years, the Service has evolved, and its order of battle and capabilities have also improved tremendously. Now, with the challenges the country is facing, the NAF has continued to use air power to suppress and deny terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements the freedom of action.”

Reiterating the CAS’ claims, President Bola Tinubu said the Nigerian Air Force has, since its inception in 1964, continued to play critical roles in national security, peacekeeping, and humanitarian operations around the world.

Tinubu, who said this while inducting the newly acquired platforms into NAF Order of Battle, stated that its contributions to peace and security were evident in territories such as The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Mozambique, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea Bissau, and Cameroon.

Represented by Vice President KashimShettima, the President said that these efforts have not only been a source of pride to Nigeria but have also projected the nation as a reliable regional power and a cynosure of operational excellence within the West African sub-region.

This, he said, is in addition to the commendable efforts of the Nigerian Air Force in achieving synergy with surface forces to curtail threats posed by terrorists, insurgents, and other criminal elements in the country.

Speaking about the newly inducted platforms, President Tinubu said: “This acquisition was made alongside others like the Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, the T-129 ATAK helicopters, and the King Air 360i aircraft, as well as others that will be delivered in the coming months. Let me use this opportunity to assure you all that my administration will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force and indeed other security agencies by giving due attention and priority to fleet modernization, as well as the training and welfare of our men and women in uniform.

“You may recall that in my inaugural address, I was very emphatic that security shall be a top priority of our administration because neither economic prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence. It was also my solemn promise to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure the security of our people and their properties in a just, free, and fair democratic society. Furthermore, I had pledged to put an end to the menace of terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality that have blighted our country for so long.

“You will all agree with me that much progress has been made through your gallant efforts and synergy with other security agencies. While I greatly commend your efforts, be reminded that there is still much more to be done to achieve our desired end state of a peaceful and united Nigeria. As the Commander-in-Chief, I understand that a well-equipped military is essential not only for securing the nation but also for preserving democracy.”

He therefore, pledged that his administration would remain steadfast in modernizing the Armed Forces, ensuring that they have the best tools to perform their duties effectively.

He stated that this investment in air power aligns with his administration’s broader vision to protect Nigeria’s democratic institutions, uphold national sovereignty, and maintain law and order.

To this end, he promised to continue investing in cutting-edge defence technologies and provide the military with the resources needed to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats.