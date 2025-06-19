ENUGU’S FIGHT AGAINST ‘JUJU’ MEN

The society must be united against barbaric acts

To stem the tide of the get-rich-quick syndrome that has become a national menace, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State is taking the battle to spiritualists of various shades and nomenclatures. These ‘native doctors’ are believed to be driving the surge in ritual killings, kidnapping, robbery, internet and advance-fee fraud, among others. Although such reports have become rampant across the country, the Enugu approach includes pragmatic steps to execute existing laws while also taking proactive legislative steps to mitigate future occurrences.

Driven largely by ignorance and poverty, the bizarre practice of killing for rituals has become commonplace in Nigeria. So rampant is the crime that in many cosmopolitan cities like Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu and Port Harcourt, there is a growing group of desperadoes murdering innocent people, particularly women, children and sometimes the physically challenged, for ritual purposes. These murderers, sometimes called head-hunters, go to any extent in search of body parts. Due to these nefarious activities, ritual killing is said to account for many missing people in the country. That is the menace that the Enugu State government has chosen to confront.

Mbah’s intervention followed the rescue of an 11-year-old boy from a notorious ritualist in the state in whose house were discovered many dead bodies, including that of a pregnant woman. In line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State, the suspect is now in police custody. Mbah has equally initiated the ‘Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and Order Bill’ to checkmate criminal activities among native doctors, herbalists and related persons in the state. The proposed legislation, while making registration with the government mandatory for anyone who claims to render spiritual services, outlaws outright money rituals, and criminal bulletproof charms. It also prescribes 20-year jail term without an option of fine for anyone, who performs, facilitates, demands, directs, or participates in any ritual or traditional practice involving the use of human parts.



Again, where a person claims spiritual powers under this law, the burden shall lie on such a person, during investigation, to provide reasonable proof of the purported supernatural abilities claimed. Going further, the Bill places obligations of surveillance and crime reporting on communities, traditional rulers and Presidents-General of towns, failing which they will henceforth be deemed as accomplices in illicit spiritual services. Landlords and proprietors of hotels, guest houses, and estate associations are to obtain and transmit valid means of identification and other details of their prospective tenants and guests to the relevant authority.

Even though the belief lacks common sense, perpetrators of rituals indulge in these bestial acts for the purpose of making ‘instant wealth’ or what some have aptly dubbed ‘blood money’. Many students of tertiary institutions in the country are also now involved in what is called, ‘Yahoo Plus’ with the aid of these rituals. Meanwhile, it is difficult to prove that these sacrifices, done at the instruction of some crafty traditional medicine practitioners and witch doctors, can catapult people from penury into instant wealth.



We endorse the approach by Enugu State. But beyond legislation, the society must be united in taking a stand against the perpetrators of these evil acts and the increasing erosion of our values, which indeed recognise and place hard work, rectitude, and morality way above riches and power. The churches, mosques, and traditional institutions must revive the crusade against money worship and illicit affluence as were the days of old. There is also an urgent need for enlightenment campaigns to put a lie to the erroneous belief that money can grow out of the body parts of murdered people. It is time we put an end to these criminal and barbaric practices.