N40m Prize Money Offered at NYLC Super 8 

Olawale Ajimotokanand Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Nigeria Youth League Cup (NYLC) has announced the total prize money of N40 million for all the teams at NYLC Super 8 Championship billed for Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos between June 23 and 30.

The President, NYLC, Robinson Adakosa, announced this yesterday at a press briefing and draw for the championship in Abuja.

The participating teams are from the two Northern Conference and the Southern Conference.

Teams from the Southern Conference include; Enyimba FC of Aba, Sunshine FC of Akure, Atlantic Business FC of Lagos and Shuffle Select FC of Lagos.

The four top teams from the Northern Conference include; Kano Pillars FC, Plateau United FC, Kwara United and Mailartanki FC of Abuja.

Four matches will be played daily on round robin basis.

Adakosa noted that the N-Youth League Cup is an elite Youth League competition, a youth development programme with the mission of providing world-class football experience and competition for teenagers and young adults between ages of 16 and 19 years in the country.

“Our cardinal objectives among several others is to enable young people to benefit from participating in team sports and activities in a safe and structured environment, to inspire youths, regardless of race, creed or national origin to practice the ideals of sportsmanship, scholarship and physical fitness,” Adakosa said.

He assured stakeholders that NYLC will provide opportunity for the youths with the level of competitiveness and experience needed to play international professional football.

He added that the logistics for a successful championship were in place as well as comprehensive security for all the participating teams and match officials.

The winner of the Super 8 will go home with a princely sum of N10 million, while the runners-up will receive N8 million and third placed N6 million.

The fourth team on the log will take home N4 million while the fifth to eight position will go home with N3 million each.