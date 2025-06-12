Osayi-Samuel Leaves Fenerbahce for Besiktas on Free Transfer

Besiktas have pulled off a sensational swoop for a Super Eagles star who was reportedly destined to return to the English Premier League, Soccernet.ngreports.

Nigeria international defender Bright Osayi-Samuelhas sealed a high-profile switch to Turkish giants Besiktas, according to Turkish outlet Sozcu.

Osayi-Samuel has agreed a lucrative €2.5 million-per-year deal with Besiktas after leaving Fenerbahceon a free transfer.

The 27-year-old Nigerianinternational is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, with an official unveiling anticipated before the start of pre-season on 28 June.

Besiktas initially hoped to negotiate down Osayi-Samuel’s wage demands to €2 million per year, but ultimately met his full asking price to secure his signature.

The deal brings an end to speculation surrounding the versatile defender, who had attracted interest from several Ligue 1 and Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace.

However, Osayi-Samuel has opted to remain in Turkey, where he has spent the past five seasons and built a solid reputation in the Super Lig.

His arrival is seen as a major boost for Besiktas boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who is rebuilding the squad ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.

Capable of playing at right-back and right wing-back, Osayi-Samuel brings tactical flexibility, experience, and league familiarity to the Black Eagles.

The move also points to Besiktas’ ambition to challenge at the top once again after a disappointing campaign.

Solskjær, who was appointed Besiktas manager in mid-January, guided the club to a fourth-place finish, a staggering 33 points behind champions, Galatasaray.