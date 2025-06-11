FG Tightens Oil Industry’s Harmony as Sterling Oil, PENGASSAN End Rift

Peter Uzoho





The federal government has taken steps towards strengthening operational harmony and enhancing the growth of the Nigerian oil and gas industry with the final resolution of the ongoing dispute between Sterling Oil, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a statement issued yesterday, SEEPCO confirmed that it had reached a constructive and amicable resolution on all outstanding matters with PENGASSAN, following collaborative engagements facilitated by the federal government on June 4, 2025.

The company quoted a source in the ministry, who said there were multiple rounds of meetings since the beginning of the year under the supervision of government authorities.

It said the meetings led to the milestone agreement, which reflects the shared commitment to promote industrial harmony, supporting national production goals, and enhancing the overall wellbeing of personnel within the oil and gas sector.

“The agreement also underscores Sterling Oil’s dedication to upholding regulatory compliance, fostering capacity development for Nigerian professionals, and sustaining open dialogue with stakeholders.

“In the spirit of mutual respect and long-term collaboration, both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to internal resolution of matters and proactive engagement in addressing future issues,” the statement added.

Sterling Oil expressed appreciation to PENGASSAN’s leadership, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for their vital roles in facilitating a fair and forward-looking agreement.

“This resolution marks a positive step toward strengthening trust and cooperation across the industry, and Sterling Oil remains focused on contributing to Nigeria’s energy development through sustainable and inclusive practices along with mutual collaboration from respective unions,” SEEPCO added.