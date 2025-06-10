Ayra Starr Wins 2025 BET Best International Act 

Yinka Olatunbosun

Ayra Starr has made history yet again by winning the Best International Act award at the 2025 BET Awards.

At a ceremony held on June 9, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Ayra was ushered into the list of African artists who have made the continent proud at the BET. This is her first-ever BET Award win, solidifying her position as a global music sensation.

She beat strong contenders like Rema, Tyla, Black Sherif, and Uncle Waffles for the coveted award. The 22-year-old Afrobeats Princess delivered a powerful speech, dedicating her win to young African girls with big dreams.

Ayra Starr’s victory marks a milestone for Nigerian music, following in the footsteps of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and Tems. Her win reflects the growing global recognition of West African talent, especially among Gen Z artists.

Ayra Starr’s latest album ‘The Year I Turned 21’ cemented her global impact. She’s not just experimenting—she’s evolving. Songs like ‘Commas’ and ‘Rhythm & Blues’ perfectly blend Afrobeats cadences with R&B structure. Her storytelling is tighter. Her hooks hit harder. And her confidence is undeniable.

Other notable Nigerians who have won the BET Best International Act award include Burna Boy, who made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to win the award four times, specifically in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. His wins showcase his global appeal and impact on the music industry.

Tems won the award in 2022, becoming the first female Nigerian artist to achieve this feat. Her victory marked a milestone for women in Nigerian music and paved the way for future generations.

Wizkid, although not exclusively a winner of the Best International Act award in recent years, has won the award in 2017 and has been nominated multiple times. His contributions to Nigerian music and global collaborations have earned him recognition.

Davido won the award in 2018, solidifying his position as a global music sensation. Davido’s success demonstrates the growing influence of Afrobeats worldwide.

These artists have played significant roles in promoting Nigerian music globally and inspiring future talents.