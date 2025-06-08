Maltina Brings Happy Moments to Ojude Oba 2025

As the colourful Ojude Oba festival kicks off today, Maltina, the malt drink from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc is bringing its signature warmth to the Festival in Ijebu Ode with a celebration rooted in heritage, family, and connection.

True to its promise of Sharing Happiness, Maltina will light up the festival with child-like joy, cultural pride, and togetherness, reminding Nigerians that the purest happiness lives in our roots and grows stronger when shared.

Themed “Celebrating Moments in Culture,” festival goers can expect heartwarming activations at the Maltina Experience Hub, complete with live performances, family games, storytelling corners, and refreshing servings of Maltina. From timeless traditions to joyful reunions, every moment will be steeped in cultural pride and shared memories.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc, shared, “Every family has a story, and festivals like Ojude Oba are where those stories come alive. Our presence this year will amplify the joyful essence of togetherness that Maltina has always stood for.”

More than just a drink, Maltina has become a symbol of shared moments and generational connection, present at family tables, festive gatherings, and now, one of the most iconic cultural festivals in Nigeria. Its participation at Ojude Oba 2025 not only honours the values of the Yoruba people but also celebrates the modern Nigerian family in all its vibrance and diversity, making it the perfect companion for a festival that brings generations together in joy.