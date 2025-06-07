WED: HYPREP, Groups Campaign Against Plastic Pollution in Nigeria

.Creeks of Niger Delta a priority

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has commenced a strict campaign against plastic pollution in Nigeria with major focus on creeks of the Niger Delta region.

Also, a group under the aegis of Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CERHD) and another environmental activist group, Foundation for Earth Rights Assembly (FERA) have called on Nigerians, International Oil Corporations (IOCs), Local Oil Corporations (LOCs) to desist from activities that constantly lead to pollution of the environment in Nigeria.

As the world commemorated 2025 World Environment Day on June 5, HYPREP emphasised the urgent need to tackle the global threat of plastic pollution.

Speaking yesterday, during a sensitisation campaign with the fisherfolk and students of secondary school in Bomu fishing port, Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. NenibariniZabbey, said the agency is focused on reducing plastic waste in the creeks.

Zabbey, who noted that the campaign was in commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day, said “as the world’s largest remediation project unfolds in Ogoni, HYPREP remains dedicated to a pollution-free environment for sustainable development.”

The HYPREP boss explained that the campaign was part of a broader community-driven strategy to build environmental consciousness and catalyse citizen action against plastic waste.

He said, “As part of our efforts to combat plastic pollution, HYPREP has initiated several interventions aligned with its belief that nature-based solutions and citizen action are necessary to tackle environmental degradation in the region.

“We have adhered to the federal government’s directive by banning the use of single-use plastics in the HYPREP Project Coordination Office and Area Offices, and we are extending this ban to our project sites.

“We promote citizen action by educating fisherfolk and engaging young students in environmental activities. We have established functioning environmental clubs in secondary schools in Ogoni.”

According to him, “Plastic pollution remains a major concern in Nigeria, with an estimated 50 to 60 million sachet water packs discarded daily. These non-biodegradable materials often end up in rivers, streams, and oceans, compounding climate and public health risks.

Zabbey, however, called on deliberate actions from all stakeholders, including government, industry players, communities, and individuals, to help develop policies, ensure compliance with existing ones, and reduce activities that exacerbate plastic pollution and its attendant effects.

He added, “We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders, including governments, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), communities, and other development partners to campaign and mobilise actions against plastic pollution in Ogoni and beyond.”

The Paramount Ruler of Bomu community, HRH Benedict Vurasi-Tenalo, who spoke with journalists during the campaign commended HYPREP’s grassroots approach and pledged local support for the campaign.

The monarch assured that “As a traditional ruler, I will convene a town hall to educate my people on the dangers of single-use plastics and the urgent need to protect our environment.”

He stressed that “Plastic pollution is not only killing our fish and blocking our waterways, it is also threatening our future.”

Similarly, speaking on this year’s theme for WED: ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’, CEHRD reiterated that plastic pollution amongst others has become one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time.

Coordinator of CEHRD, Dr. Nubari Nabie, noted that every year over 400 million tons of plastic are produced globally, with a staggering portion ending up in our oceans, rivers, and even in the atmosphere.

He said, “It is unfortunate that what started as a revolutionary invention to make life more convenient has now turned into a global crisis affecting wildlife, ecosystems and human health.”

Dr. Nubari also noted that while plastic pollution is a global crisis, its effects are deeply felt in local environments especially in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

On his part, StyvnObodoekwe, CEHRD’s Programme Director noted that the continued rise in plastic pollution is of grave concern to the group. He stressed the urgent need for concerted efforts to tackle this problem.

Also, Edo State, Executive Director of Foundation for Earth Rights Assembly (FERA), Nosa Tokunbor, the theme for this year’s celebration ‘End Plastic Pollution’, highlights the growing concern over the impact of plastics on the environment and human health.

According to him, “plastic pollution is a global challenge that requires immediate action. Plastic pollution permeates every corner of the planet – even in our bodies in the form of microplastics.

“The statistics on plastic pollution are alarming. The worldwide production of plastics reached 413.8 million metric tons in 2023, with an estimated 400 million tonnes of plastic waste generated last year. Without meaningful action, flows of plastic waste into aquatic ecosystems are expected to nearly triple from around 11 million tonnes in 2016 to around 29 million tonnes in 2040.”

Continuing, he said, “In Nigeria, plastic pollution is a significant problem, with less than 12 per cent of plastic waste recycled. The country has only eight plants for the recovery of plastic waste, and the World Bank has noted that three of the 20 top plastics-polluting rivers in the world are located in Nigeria.

“To address this challenge, the international community is working towards a global treaty to end plastic pollution. The Basel Convention, the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, and the UNEP Regional Seas Programme are some of the instruments being used to tackle plastic pollution.”

According to Tokunbor, “Ambitious policies are needed to end plastic pollution. While the economic costs of implementing such policies are modest overall, they will be unevenly distributed across countries.”

He emphasised the need for collective action to tackle plastic pollution, including curbing pollution from single-use plastic products and redesigning plastic products to make them last longer.

The World Environment Day celebration aims to mobilise communities across the world to implement and advocate for solutions to plastic pollution. As the world works towards a global treaty to end plastic pollution, it is essential for individuals, organisations, and governments to adopt sustainable practices that drive systemic change.