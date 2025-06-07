Angela Okorie, Regina Daniels Clash with Messy Exchanges

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Loath or love her, Angela Okorie, the self-acclaimed Legit Queen is just an embodiment of controversy. The kind Nollywood needs, like Hollywood, to keep the scene spicy.

But not knowing when to draw the lines becomes the actress, singer’s greatest albatross, as seen in the social media faceoff between her and Regina Daniels, 24.

While Angela, 49, seems to derive pleasure from controversy, whether induced by substance or depressed as some have alleged, she sees it as strategy to sustain her brand which she had in recent time acknowledged controversy puts her in the limelight. This isn’t the first time, for those who have followed her, its seasonal for her to engage in controversies.

Within a short space of time during the week, Angela switched from one controversy to another as if switching characters in a movie role. That’s from her surprise appearance at colleagues Ruby Orjiakor and Moc Madu’s wedding that in a way renewed her rivalry with colleague, Destiny Etiko.

Many couldn’t even recall whose wedding it was as Angela, Etitko trended. Though she may be forgiven for the scene that played out at the wedding, she has made it clear that she owes no one an apology for that. Most who would agree with her already blamed the MC for recognizing her presence and calling her out to perform while ‘drama doll’ Etiko was having her shine spraying the celebrant ‘bundle by bundle’.

Then, to the vitriolic clap backs that ensued between her and younger colleague, Regina Daniels, 24. What began as a message of ‘forgiveness’ quickly escalated into one of the most explosive online exchanges Nollywood has seen in months. Regina was first to respond to Angela regarding comments addressing fellow actress Mercy Johnson.

Angela had during a live Instagram session made some claims about Mercy’s alleged health struggles and her personality. She went on to say that, despite past grievances with Mercy, she had chosen to let go of the bitterness. “Mercy Johnson not feeling well, and honestly feel for her and want the best for her, and want her to win.”

“And today I have forgiven her. You know these bloggers, they are very crazy. When they see me comment on somebody’s wall, they will just munch it and post, and before you know it will start trending,” she continued. “But the truth is that, tell Mercy to go and apologise to the people she has offended.”

Having been trolling Mercy for quite some time, the statement stirred widespread reactions. But none appears louder than the one from actress and Mercy Johnson’s god-daughter, Regina Daniels, who did not mince words in defense of her “mommy.” And in turn leads to messy exchanges that took a dig on their careers, lifestyles, successes, and family.