  • Thursday, 5th June, 2025

TML Vibez Surpasses 500m Streams, Honoured in London

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Iyke Bede

Dapper Music and Entertainment has reached a major milestone as one of its top artists, Timileyin Sulaimon, better known as TML Vibez, has surpassed 500 million streams across all major digital platforms.

This achievement marks a key moment for both TML Vibez and Dapper Music. For the artist, it shows how his music continues to resonate widely, moving him from local street fame to a recognized name internationally. For the label, it confirms their ability to nurture homegrown talent and build careers that cross borders.

The milestone was celebrated during a special event at Virgin Music’s London office. Attendees included Vanessa Bosaen, President of Virgin Music UK; Stuart Mauchline, Vice President of Emerging Markets at Virgin Music UK; Akwari Kelechi, Vice President of Dapper Music; and Damilola Akinwunmi, Founder of Dapper Group, along with other industry partners.

At the ceremony, a plaque was presented to honour TML Vibez’s streaming success and highlight the teamwork behind the Dapper brand—from artist development to strategic partnerships and digital distribution.

TML Vibez’s album ‘Pawon Boy’ continues to make waves locally and abroad. Known for hits like ‘Where I’m From,’ ‘Wavy,’ and ‘Hope,’ his music reflects the dreams and struggles of a new generation, connecting his street origins to an expanding global fan base.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have reached this point in my career, ” a visibly excited TML Vibez revealed. With the support of my label, my fans, and everyone who has believed in me from the beginning, this milestone is just the start. I’m excited about what comes next. I’m reaching for the stars!”

