Deputy Speaker Kalu Donates Rams, Rice, Other Food Items to Abia Muslim Community

In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has donated rams, bags of rice and other food items to the Muslim community in Abia state.

A statement by Udora Orizu, Special Adviser, Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, said the items were presented to the Muslim faithful led by HRH Sarki Shehu Bello in Bende, Bende Local Government Area of the State.

According to the statement, Kalu urged them to use the occasion to spread love to the indigent people and put a smile on their faces.

He promised never to relent in championing the cause and welfare of his people by spreading the dividends of democracy.

Wishing them a joyous celebration, the Deputy Speaker who also represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State appealed to the Muslim faithful and indeed, all Nigerians to continue to pray for and support the government.

In his response, the leader of Abia Muslim Community, Bello thanked the Deputy Speaker for his benevolence, and ensuring that the Muslim community residing in Abia state celebrate Sallah in harmony in happiness and joy.

He said they were grateful and prayed that God will continue to bless the deputy speaker.

“On behalf of the Muslim community, we want to appreciate his excellency, the Deputy speaker for remembering us, for making sure that the Muslim community residing in Abia state celebrate this Sallah in harmony in happiness and joy. May God bless him more and more, he will have long life and things will go well for him,” Bello said.