Yahaya Emerges 61st President of ICAN

•Pledges to rivitalise accountancy body’s brand

Dike Onwuamaeze





Dr. HarunaNma Yahaya, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has emerged the institute’s 61st President.

Yahaya would succeed the 60th President of ICAN, Mr. Davidson Alabribe, whose tenure of office expired yesterday.

In his acceptance speech as the 61st president of ICAN, which he delivered yesterday, at institute’s council chamber in Lagos, during his investiture ceremony, Yahaya said, “given the historic significance of this solemn ceremony and the towering stature of the office I am privileged to assume, I stand before this distinguished audience—and indeed the entire membership of our noble institute—with utmost humility and an abiding sense of duty, to formally accept my election as the 61st President of the ICAN.

“I do so with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit resolute in purpose. By the infinite Grace and Mercy of Almighty Allah, I pledge that I shall not fail, falter, or betray the profound trust reposed in me, regardless of the challenges that may lie ahead.

“I am fully committed to upholding the dignity of this office and to advancing the enduring legacy of our great Institute.”

He noted that his presidential year would mark not just a transition in leadership, but a remarkable milestone in the life of our great institute.

“It coincides with the celebration of ICAN’s Diamond Jubilee—sixty extraordinary years of institutional excellence, ethical steadfastness, and national relevance.

“Over these six decades, our Institute has stood tall as a beacon of professionalism, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and development,” he said.

Yahaya also unveiled the theme of the 2025/2026 presidential year, which is “ICAN @ 60 — Powering a New Era of Integrity and Innovation.”

He said: “Our theme for the year is far more than a collection of words—it is a bold declaration of intent, a guiding philosophy that must echo not only in our convictions but in the tangible results we achieve.

“It is a standard against which our progress will be measured and a compass by which the governing council’s actions must be steered.”

Yahaya added that the strategic priorities outlined for this presidential year are not mere initiatives as “they represent our legacy in motion—deliberate, visionary steps designed to ignite meaningful change, inspire renewed confidence, and safeguard the future of our profession.”

These strategic priorities include digital transformation of the ICAN examination process by embarking on a bold and forward-looking journey to fully digitise the ICAN examination process.

“We cannot, and must not, continue to assess future-ready professionals with tools rooted in the past. The time to act is now, and the future begins with this step.”

He also said his presidential year would prioritise the revitalising the ICAN brand as not merely a gatekeeper of professional standards, but as a symbol of excellence, relevance, and global distinction.

“In an era defined by visibility, narrative, and perception, a legacy that is not seen, heard, or celebrated risks being forgotten.

“This year, we are embarking on a bold brand revitalisation journey – one that will amplify ICAN’s voice across digital platforms, within academic corridors, in corporate boardrooms, and on the international stage.

“Our goal is simple but profound: to ensure that ICAN is not only respected, but also recognised, remembered, and revered.”

Yahaya also said that ICAN would no longer whisper from the corners of policy debates but “will speak with clarity, courage, and conviction.

“For in a nation seeking answers, the accounting profession must be a voice of wisdom, not a silent witness.

“This year, ICAN will assert its place as a strong and trusted voice in national and international economic policy conversations.

“We will enhance our capacity to shape dialogue and influence decisions that affect not only the profession, but the economy, the nation, and future generations.”