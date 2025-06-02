If You Want Re-election, Tackle Insecurity, Hardship Facing Nigerians, Tinubu Told

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former Secretary General of the Anglican Communion (Worldwide), Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, has asked President Bola Tinubu to address security and economic challenges facing Nigerians if he wants to seek re-election in 2027.

Speaking in a Zoom interview with journalists in Kaduna, he lamented the unending security situation and the growing level of poverty among ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “If Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) desire to return to Aso Rock come 2027, his administration should stop planning for 2027 and begin to ensure they govern and deliver on their reforms – provide Nigerians with power generation at affordable costs, put an end to the killings all over the country, make every part of the country safe for movement and business.”

“Ensure the minimum wage is operational, pensioners are paid regularly, both the educational and health institutions are well equipped and functional.”

He added: “If this administration responds to these, Nigerians would support a continuation of this administration.”

Idowu-Fearon, who is currently the Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Southwark and Theologian in Residence at St John the Divine, Houston, United States, urged Nigerians to demand good governance, accountability and transparency from those elected to public offices .

“Nigerians should demand good governance, even development, accountability, and transparency. Nigerians should ask questions about performance (of those in power)and use their voting rights to force those in politics for self interest to quit” he said.

Idowu-Fearon also advised that “Nigerians should wisely use social media to name and shame leaders that are not leading well.”

According to him, Nigerians have been deceived and are being deceived by both the political, religious and traditional leaders.

He also cautioned Nigerians against playing religious politics, saying it is not good for the unity and progress of the country.

“Nigerians must stop this deception of voting for politicians on the basis of their religion and decide on anyone who has faith in God.

“Most of our corrupt leaders who have been found to have misappropriated allocations for the people who voted them into their positions, belong to one of our two religions.”

“Let us vote for people who have faith, and therefore the fear of God, love for humanity, and know that they will give an account to God,” he said.

Speaking further on the security situation in the country, Idowu-Fearon maintained that the problem has not been tackled because there is no National understanding of the issues.

He said: “One of our major problems with the state of insecurity is that there is no national understanding of what the root cause is, and what the actors want.”

“Some Nigerians are of the opinion that it is religious-the Muslims want to impose Islamic law on the entire country.”

“Some are of the opinion that the Fulani in West Africa desire to settle in the North Central zone of the country.”

“Others believe that our rich mineral resources is the cause of terrorism and that there are some powerful politicians and Military generals behind this. “Unfortunately, the government, with all its resources has not come out to tell the citizens how it understands what is going on in Nigeria.”

According to him, “This failure is a major reason for the dissonance among Nigerians and why there is no concerted effort to end the ugly situation.

“Are we fighting terrorists, bandits, kidnappers or jihadists?

“Let the government tell Nigerians how she understands our problem.

“We will then study and jointly fight as Nigerians.”

Idowu-Fearon who is also the Chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, added that currently, Nigerians are not united in fighting this crisis as a nation.”