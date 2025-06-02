Gibur to Revolutionise Nigeria’s Petroleum Trading Ecosystem

Sunday Ehigiator

In a groundbreaking move, Gibur, a cutting-edge technology platform, has officially launched in Nigeria, poised to revolutionise the country’s petroleum trading ecosystem.

The innovative platform is designed to connect all stakeholders in the petroleum trading value chain, providing a seamless, efficient, and transparent experience.

For decades, Nigeria’s fuel trade has been plagued by inefficiencies, a lack of transparency, and limited access to capital. However, Gibur’s innovative platform is set to change this narrative by connecting marketers, stations, drivers, businesses, agents, and depots in a single, user-friendly ecosystem.

In a statement, Gibur’s CEO, Ozioma Emerem said the platform was created to sole the decades-long problem of oil marketers scrambling for buyers and capital, and drivers endless queues, while unsure if a station has fuel or if the product is good, amongst others.

According to him, “Gibur is a technology-driven, human-backed platform built to connect the entire value chain of Nigeria’s fuel market, marketers, stations, drivers, businesses, agents, and even depots. It is not just an app or a marketplace, it’s an operating system for fuel trade.

“A marketer might have a willing buyer but not the float to close a flash deal. Meanwhile, depots have a supply but no smart way to push real-time demand. We built Gibur to solve this, with structure, speed, and scale. What makes Gibur unique is that it doesn’t just serve one player in the fuel industry; it serves all of them. It helps people earn, grow, and scale using tools that are both digital and human.”