  • Sunday, 1st June, 2025

Gibur to Revolutionise Nigeria’s Petroleum Trading Ecosystem

Business | 15 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

In a groundbreaking move, Gibur, a cutting-edge technology platform, has officially launched in Nigeria, poised to revolutionise the country’s petroleum trading ecosystem.

The innovative platform is designed to connect all stakeholders in the petroleum trading value chain, providing a seamless, efficient, and transparent experience.

For decades, Nigeria’s fuel trade has been plagued by inefficiencies, a lack of transparency, and limited access to capital. However, Gibur’s innovative platform is set to change this narrative by connecting marketers, stations, drivers, businesses, agents, and depots in a single, user-friendly ecosystem.

In a statement, Gibur’s CEO, Ozioma Emerem said the platform was created to sole the decades-long problem of oil marketers scrambling for buyers and capital, and drivers endless queues, while unsure if a station has fuel or if the product is good, amongst others.

According to him, “Gibur is a technology-driven, human-backed platform built to connect the entire value chain of Nigeria’s fuel market, marketers, stations, drivers, businesses, agents, and even depots. It is not just an app or a marketplace, it’s an operating system for fuel trade.

“A marketer might have a willing buyer but not the float to close a flash deal. Meanwhile, depots have a supply but no smart way to push real-time demand. We built Gibur to solve this, with structure, speed, and scale. What makes Gibur unique is that it doesn’t just serve one player in the fuel industry;  it serves all of them. It helps people earn, grow, and scale using tools that are both digital and human.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.