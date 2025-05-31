Sixth Anniversary: Gombe NGOs Honour Gov Inuwa Yahaya With Merit Award

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Association of NGOs (ANGO), Gombe State, an umbrella body of civil society organisations in the state has honoured Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya with the “Award of Honour – From Promise to Progress” for his six years of transformative leadership in the state.

The award was given in recognition of the governor’s commitment to sustainable development, prudent governance, fiscal transparency, robust citizens’ engagement, and effective service delivery.

The ANGO chairman, Comrade Bachama Yusuf, yesterday commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration for demonstrating exceptional leadership, fulfilling the promises made in his 2019 manifesto, “Building a Better Tomorrow for Gombe State, a Promise You Can Count On.”

The governor’s achievements according to him include improving the wellbeing of residents through accessible and affordable healthcare services, providing functional primary healthcare centres in each ward, introducing the GO-HEALTH scheme, expanding water supply, and constructing road networks.

ANGO acknowledged the governor’s achievements in infrastructure development, including road construction, adding that it has ensured that each of the 11 local government areas in the state has at least a hundred kilometres of road, as well as the ‘Three Arm Zone’ project that includes building of befitting State Secretariat, State House of Assembly Complex and High Court Complex among others.

“The civil society in Gombe State has launched a strategic plan, ‘Advancing the Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM); Leaving No One Behind’, to consolidate gains and uphold generational legacies. This plan will be driven by the Civil Society Legacy House, “The Savannah Civic Centre,” to promote good governance, robust citizens’ engagement, and effective service delivery.

He said the award was meant to appreciate the governor for sustaining the policies.