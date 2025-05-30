NCAT to Address Deteriorating Infrastructure at College

Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria in Kaduna State, Dr. Danjuma Adamu Ismaila, has given assurance of the institution’s readiness to address deteriorating in infrastructure in order to meet the surge in enrollment for the over 200 aviation industry programmes run by the college.

Ismaila disclosed this at the opening session of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Course, which ended today in the College.

He said despite some challenges, including inadequate accommodation, the college is striving hard to position itself as the leading centre for manpower development in the country.

He said the construction of a 150-room additional hostel is currently on, affirming that the management is concluding plans to acquire a Boeing 727 flight simulation facility to boost the recurrence training of pilots in the country.

The rector said if many facilities were provided, there may be no need for aviation personnel to travel overseas for training given the capacity of the college to block the huge gap in training needs.

He spoke of plans by the management to expand courses offered in the college to reflect evolving trends and technology in the global air travel space.

He said the college would continue to pursue decarbonization programmes by switching to solar and other sources of power and energy other than fossil fuels.

In his remarks, Chairman of LAAC, Comrade Idris Suleiman, urged NCAT management to continue to design programmes to meet the fast evolving trends for airlines, aviation agencies and other players in the value chain.

The LAAC chairman said: “This gathering marks not just the start of another training session, but it is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to excellence, capacity building, and responsible journalism within the aviation sector.”