  • Friday, 30th May, 2025

NCAT to Address Deteriorating Infrastructure at College

Business | 1 hour ago

Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria in Kaduna State, Dr. Danjuma Adamu Ismaila, has given assurance of the institution’s readiness to address deteriorating in infrastructure in order to meet the surge in enrollment for the over 200 aviation industry programmes run by the college.

Ismaila disclosed this at the opening session of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Course, which ended today in the College.

He said despite some challenges, including inadequate accommodation, the college is striving hard to position itself as the leading centre for manpower development in the country.

He said the construction of a 150-room additional hostel is currently on, affirming that the management is concluding plans to acquire a Boeing 727 flight simulation facility to boost the recurrence training of pilots in the country.

The rector said if many facilities were provided, there may be no need for aviation personnel to travel overseas for training given the capacity of the college to block the huge gap in training needs.

He spoke of plans by the management to expand courses offered in the college to reflect evolving trends and technology in the global air travel space.

He said the college would continue to pursue decarbonization programmes by switching to solar and other sources of power and energy other than fossil fuels.

In his remarks, Chairman of LAAC, Comrade Idris Suleiman, urged NCAT management to continue to design programmes to meet the fast evolving trends for airlines, aviation agencies and other players in the value chain.

The LAAC chairman said: “This gathering marks not just the start of another training session, but it is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to excellence, capacity building, and responsible journalism within the aviation sector.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.