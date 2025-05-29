The Alternative Bank Advances Livestock Feed Innovation in Plateau

The Alternative Bank has formally handed over the Alfalfa Cultivation Project to Plateau State University (PLASU) as part of its commitment to advancing agricultural research and sustainability in Nigeria. This initiative, structured under a corporate social investment (CSI) framework, aims to deepen research into the viability of Alfalfa farming, an essential livestock feed with the potential to revolutionise Nigeria’s livestock value chain.

The project, initially piloted in partnership with sector experts and PLASU, provides critical insights into optimising local Alfalfa cultivation for scalable impact.

With this handover, PLASU will spearhead further research and development while engaging the Plateau State Government to explore widespread implementation. The Alternative Bank will continue to provide funding and strategic support to ensure long-term success.

Speaking on the significance of this initiative, Group Head, Structured Trade and Commodities Finance, The Alternative Bank, Mr. Gbenga Awe, stated: “This partnership is not just about cultivating Alfalfa. It’s about building a sustainable ecosystem.”

He added that the bank had invested in key infrastructure to ensure the project’s success, highlighting the University’s ambitious target of 10 tons per hectare in Alfalfa yield.

Also speaking, Acting Vice Chancellor, PLASU, Prof. Shedrack Gaya Best, highlighted the milestone in the university’s legacy of agricultural development, saying: “This is a great day for us. Bokkos has a rich history in livestock, and this project reinforces our commitment to innovation and impact.”

Representing the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Special Adviser on Knowledge Management and Communication, Richard Mark Mbaram, called the initiative a model for national replication.

“This project reflects the vision of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grow the livestock sector’s GDP contribution and place youth and women at the center of that growth,” Mbaram noted.

On his part, Head, Corporate Social Investment, The Alternative Bank, Mr. Solomon Okonkwo, emphasised the bank’s long-term vision for impact.

“Beyond financial services, our mission is to drive meaningful change through investment in strategic sectors. Agriculture is a cornerstone of national development, and we believe research-driven solutions like this will empower farmers, boost food security, and contribute to economic resilience,” Okonkwo said.

The bank explained that the handover marks a milestone in corporate-academic collaboration, demonstrating how research-backed initiatives can reshape the agricultural landscape.

“With the Alfalfa Cultivation Project now under PLASU’s leadership, stakeholders anticipate groundbreaking advancements that will serve as a catalyst for sustainable livestock farming in Nigeria,” it said.