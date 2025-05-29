  • Thursday, 29th May, 2025

SON Recommends Installation of Weighbridges on Nigerian Roads 

Business | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has concluded a stakeholders sensitisation forum for the maritime and  manufacturing sectors in Rivers State.

During the sensitisation programme held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the agency observed that installation of weighbridge on Nigerian roads will prevent damages caused by overload trucks plying the roads.

In his remarks, the Director General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, said the forum provided the platform for meaningful engagement between SON and key players in the maritime and manufacturing sectors who play vital roles in the economic engine of the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

Speaking on the theme of the forum, “Aligning Business Practices with Nigeria’s Trade Policies for Sustainable Growth,” Okeke said it underscores the need to harmonise operational realities on the ground with the overreaching goals of national trade policy, economic diversification, and sustainable development. In his presentation, the Head of the National Metrology Institute, SON, Dr Samuel Ayuba, emphasised the need for the installation of weighbridges on Nigerian roads to prevent damage caused by overloaded trucks.

According to Ayuba, roads are designed to carry specific loads, and exceeding these limits can lead to premature wear and tear.

