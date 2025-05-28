Oluremi Tinubu Launches Expanded AGILE Programme for Girls’ Education

•Celebrates girls’ achievements on Children’s Day

•Education takes centre stage as Borno, Kaduna shine at AGILE games awards

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched a new phase of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, signalling a renewed commitment to girls’ education in the country.

The unveiling coincided with the Children’s Day celebrations held on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, where children, dignitaries, and education stakeholders marked the event.

The event also featured the maiden AGILE Games Award Ceremony, which recognised exceptional talents in sports, arts, and academics.

Describing Nigerian children as “the heartbeat of the nation,” Mrs Tinubu encouraged young learners to continue to strive for excellence.

She told the children, “Keep learning, keep creating, and know that your potential to make a real difference in Nigeria is limitless.”

While rejoicing with the participants, the first lady stressed the inclusive spirit of the initiative, saying, “whether or not you receive an award today, you are all champions.”

She thanked state governors, traditional rulers, and religious leaders for their roles in promoting girls’ education, and urged continued collaboration towards a shared national goal.

Mrs Tinubu also outlined upcoming programmes under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), including the creation of Environment Clubs in secondary schools and Environment Societies in tertiary institutions, alongside a new sanitary pad distribution scheme, Flow with Confidence, aimed at supporting girls in rural areas.

“Stay in school, excel in your studies, and believe in your ability to achieve great things,” the first lady advised the students in attendance.

Earlier, in his remarks, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, hailed the AGILE expansion as a milestone in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Alausa stressed that education was not only a fundamental right but also a national security priority.

“Every textbook is a building block for peace, every school meal an act of justice, and every trained teacher a guardian of our shared future,” he said.

The minister detailed the federal government’s efforts to accelerate education reform.

According to him, within 11 months, the ministry has shifted from planning to action, with initiatives such as the N2 billion School Improvement Programme across all states, N20 billion allocated to teachers’ training, and over 100,000 school-based management committees empowered to oversee local governance.

More than 250,000 teachers received training in digital skills and inclusive pedagogy. Infrastructure-wise, over 3,000 classrooms were built or renovated, and more than five million instructional materials were distributed nationwide.

Alausa also highlighted the recently launched N800 billion Hope Basic Education Reform project, which introduced a performance-based funding model to strengthen learning outcomes and reduce disparities in access and quality.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, described AGILE as a watershed moment for education in Nigeria.

Zulum stated that the programme’s combined investment of $1.2 billion—$500 million in original funding and an additional $700 million—made it one of the largest educational commitments in the country’s history.

“Already, over 8.6 million girls across 18 states are benefitting, along with 25 million others including teachers and community members,” Zulum said.

He projected a 3.5-fold increase in girls’ enrolment and a national improvement in school completion rates from 42 per cent to 52 per cent.

While celebrating progress, the governor acknowledged the continuing challenge of educating Nigeria’s estimated 10 million out-of-school girls.

“This situation is unacceptable. We must do more to change it,” he stated.

Zulum outlined NGF’s interventions, including prioritising girl-child education, expanding gender-sensitive infrastructure, and supporting data-driven strategies to address disparities.

He cited the example of Borno State, which had constructed 104 new schools and rehabilitated nearly 3,000 under AGILE.

The governor declared, “No child should be forced to choose between safety and schooling. When we empower girls, we empower the nation.”

The highpoint of the Children’s Day celebrations was the AGILE Games Awards, which showcased the talents of Nigerian youth in sports, arts, and academics.

Held at State House, the vibrant event underscored the AGILE initiative’s broader impact beyond classrooms, the organisers said.

In sports, Kaduna State’s girls’ basketball team and Kano’s boys’ basketball team claimed top honours, while Borno State dominated volleyball with both its girls’ and boys’ teams winning gold.

Creative expression also took centre stage. Ekiti State’s Deborah Bello won best essay, Kaduna’s Michael Destiny was awarded for poetry, and Borno’s Maryann Mamman earned accolades for her short story.

In the visual arts category, Zuhair Umar of Kaduna impressed judges with her painting, while Kano’s Fatima Nurudeen was honoured for innovation, literacy, and leadership.

Kaduna State also took home the Spelling Bee title through Blessing Temilade Ade and the debate competition via a team of Success, Elimimian, and Favour.

The environmental and entrepreneurship prize went to a Katsina State trio—Amina, Albaba Khadija, and Mukhtar Hassan.