Shadow Cabinet Essential for Accountability, No Threat to Government, Insists Utomi

•Says Nigeria needs it to deepen democracy

Wale Igbintade





Renowned political economist and public intellectual, Professor Pat Utomi, has defended the legitimacy and necessity of a shadow cabinet in Nigeria, describing it as a vital tool for democratic accountability, policy innovation, and governance reform.

In a statement by Mr. Kellas Agbasi, Secretary of TOPAZ, Utomi made the assertion during the 4th edition of the Topaz Lecture Series, themed “Shadow Government: A Distraction or Necessity,” organised by the University of Lagos Mass Communication Class of 1988 Alumni Association.

The virtual event drew media professionals, political thinkers, and civil society actors.

Clarifying the purpose of a Shadow Cabinet, Utomi explained: “This is not an attempt to overthrow or undermine the government, but to foster constructive criticism and accountability. Shadow cabinets are a recognised democratic practice globally, and Nigeria must embrace such institutions to promote transparency and performance.”

He described the shadow cabinet as a civic platform designed to stimulate issue-based governance, offer policy alternatives, and foster public debate.

Utomi revealed he first proposed the idea to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2008 and has since maintained the initiative, largely at his personal expense.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the shadow cabinet, Utomi acknowledged the public debate and legal scrutiny it has attracted.

He stated that if the ongoing case against the group by the Department of State Services (DSS) succeeds, they would adopt a different name.

“Our commitment is not to nomenclature, but to values. Nigeria urgently needs a space where policies are debated and where the government is constructively challenged to do better,” he insisted.

Drawing parallels with the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which called for a government in exile during the military era, Utomi argued that the existence of the shadow cabinet is no more controversial than NADECO’s actions, stressing its role in holding leaders accountable.

Utomi also warned against rising anti-intellectualism and complacency among Nigeria’s political elite, cautioning that without reforms, the country risks collapse akin to Somalia’s.

He emphasised that only strong institutions and active citizen engagement can secure Nigeria’s future.

The lecture featured a robust Q&A session, with the Class of 1988 expressing gratitude to Utomi for his dedication to national service and his role as a voice of conscience in Nigerian civic governance.

The Topaz Lecture Series serves as an intellectual platform for alumni and professionals to engage critical national issues, promote civic values, and inspire transformative leadership.