22 Super Eagles Bubbling with Excitement Ahead Clash with Ghana

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash between Nigeria and Ghana in the Unity Cup Invitational Tournament in London, Super Eagles camp in Doubletree Hilton Ealing has come alive with most of the invited players already in.

The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars of Ghana at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford on Wednesday, 28th May and then play a second match at the same venue on Saturday 31st May.

Nigeria’s opponent will be determined by Super Eagles result against the Black Stars, and the result of the 27th May clash between Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

As at yesterday evening, the usual suspects were all in the Eagles camp and had a light session at the Hanwell Town Football Club training facility.

According to the Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Promise Efoghe, 10 home-based players from the NPFL are in the team for the Unity Cup Tournament as well as the friendly with Russia.

Head Coach of the team, Eric Chelle, at a press conference inside the Gtech Stadium yesterday, defended his decision to include the players from the domestic Nigerian topflight in the two games.

He insisted that it was a huge opportunity for him to try out fresh players in key positions.

“We need to give chance to a lot of players to know the quality they are made of. It is difficult to judge a player if you don’t give the the chance to show what they are capable of doing on the pitch. So I can defend my decision to bring 10 players from the NPFL to this Unity Cup tournament,” observed the Franco-Mali born gaffer.

As at press time, the following players were in camp: Ahmed Musa, Simon Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu, Igoh Ogbu, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Junior Harrison Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi.

Others include; Papa Daniel Mustapha, Saviour Isaac, Collins Ogwueze, Sikiru Alimi, Adamu Abubakar, Stanley Nwabali and Samuel Chukwueze to complete the 22 players in camp.

Only Tolu Arokodare, Chrisantus Uche, Amas Obasogie and Maduka Okoye were been expected in camp as at press time last night.