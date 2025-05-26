Petralon Energy Drills to Boost Nigeria’s Daily Crude Production with 2,500 Barrels

Peter Uzoho

Petralon 54 Limited, an indigenous exploration and production company assigned as sole operator of the Dawes-Island Field in Rivers State, and a subsidiary of Petralon Energy Limited, is set to boost Nigeria’s daily crude production with 2,500 barrels.

The company commenced the drilling of a second well in the Dawes-Island Field this month after the arrival of the OES Teamwork rig on the Dawes Island location from another successful operation.

With its expanded activities, Petralon is consolidating its position as a major player in the Nigerian upstream sector, and an operator with enormous capacity to create value for stakeholders.

“Drilling an oil well is an overwhelming task for any organization because of the logistics, and the investments required, but we are happy that our meticulous planning and efforts are met with good fortunes,” Founder & CEO, Petralon Energy Limited, Ahonsi Unuigbe, commented.

“We are emboldened to continue our economic ambassadorial role of creating value for our stakeholders – shareholders, investors, our host communities, indigenous oil servicing companies and regulators. As an entrepreneurial indigenous oil exploration and production company, we are open to new opportunities, and ready to advance the socio-economic good of the Nigerian nation,” Unuigbe added.