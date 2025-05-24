Use of Deepfakes Diminishing Public Officials, Warns Idris

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has decried the misuse of Artificial Intelligence for creating and disseminating deepfake videos depicting public officials in perplexing situations.

Idris noted that deepfake videos have damaged countless reputations and traumatised families by falsely portraying individuals in scandalous situations.

He expressed the reservation yesterday when he received the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Alhassan Yahaya, on a courtesy visit to his office.

The minister also acknowledged the potential of Artificial Intelligence to be used in both positive and negative manners.

He said, “We see how AI can be used both positively and negatively. You could be sitting right here, and someone could superimpose another person’s head onto your body, completely misrepresenting you.

“Every day, we see that the President will say something and somebody will twist it and say a different thing; the minister will say something and somebody will twist it and say another thing.”

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government is collaborating with UNESCO to clean up the social media space while safeguarding freedom of expression.

“As a government, we are looking at that seriously, especially how to sanitise the social media space without gagging the freedom of expression.

“Fortunately for us, the entire world is coming together to see how this menace can be fought. That’s why UNESCO is taking the lead,” he said.

According to him, UNESCO has already gathered input from over 100 countries, with more than 10,000 submissions, and has also developed a comprehensive guide for digital content creators to help uphold the integrity of the online space.

He urged NUJ to support the fight against fake news and misinformation, emphasising the need to safeguard the credibility of the journalism profession.

“For us at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, we take the issue of misinformation and fake news very seriously and we want to call on you to help us and collaborate with us towards eradicating quacks within this profession and not only that but encouraging citizen journalists and the general public to write and publish only what they know is correct,” he stated.

Idris felicitated with NUJ on its 70th anniversary of dedicated service to the nation and reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding press freedom as a cornerstone for the growth and sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.

Earlier, Yahaya commended Tinubu for appointing a media professional as the Minister of Information and National Orientation and pledged to partner with the ministry to showcase the administration’s laudable achievements.

He also used the occasion to update the minister on the activities planned for the NUJ’s 70th anniversary celebration, during which the minister is expected to serve as Chief Host.