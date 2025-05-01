How To Sign Up For Unlimited Profiles On Instant Messaging Apps

WhatsApp, Telegram, LINE, and other instant messaging apps require users to verify a mobile phone number during sign-up. This step is mandatory and cannot be skipped. As a result, creating additional accounts on these platforms can be challenging since not everyone has access to multiple phone numbers. Fortunately, there’s now an easy solution: using a temp phone number for SMS verification. This allows you to register unlimited accounts on any instant messaging app.

Why Start Using Temporary Phone Numbers

The demand for temp phone numbers is growing rapidly as more people discover how effective they are for solving a range of issues. Most notably, they allow users to create multiple accounts on the same platform — including instant messengers — without needing to purchase additional physical SIM cards. This not only saves money but also time, as temporary phone numbers can be obtained instantly online by anyone.

In addition to convenience, temp numbers offer greater online privacy. It’s not technically possible to trace the location of a user who relies on one, reducing the risk of data leaks or identity theft. They’re also the only viable option for users in countries that aren’t supported by certain platforms and would otherwise be blocked from signing up. Clearly, there are many reasons to consider using temporary phone numbers.

Key Features of Temporary Phone Numbers

Temporaty phone numbers were not widely used in the past. However, as technology evolved, they became more useful for a wide variety of tasks — leading to their growing popularity. Today, millions of internet users rely on them daily. Here’s why:

Affordable. The cost of a temporary number for a single registration is typically just a few cents. Numbers for messaging apps are often among the cheapest.

Available 24/7. You can get a temp number anytime by visiting a suitable platform. These services operate automatically around the clock.

Private and secure. No personal information is required to obtain a temporary number, and it cannot be linked back to the user in any way.

Best of all, there are no restrictions on how many temporary phone numbers a person can use. This makes it possible to create an unlimited number of accounts on any online platform that requires mobile verification, including instant messengers.

How to Get a Temporary Phone Number Online

If you’re new to temp phone numbers, you might assume they’re complicated to obtain — but that’s not the case. With the SMS-Man platform, you can get a number in just a few minutes. No technical knowledge is needed. Here’s how it works:

Register at sms-man.com and log in to your account. Top up your balance using your preferred payment method. Go to the homepage and select the country and service you need. Click the “Buy” button. Copy your temporary number and use it for registration.

That’s it — you’re ready to use your new number to register an account on your chosen messaging app. You can treat it like a regular number. If you want to create another account on the same platform, simply purchase a new temp phone number and repeat the process. There are no limits on how many you can use.