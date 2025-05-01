How is Africa poised to flourish in Club World Cup?

The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup could mark a turning point for Africa. The continent’s clubs, long overshadowed by their European counterparts, are about to step onto a global stage where their potential can finally flourish. And with that in mind, South Africa seems more poised than ever to lead the way. There will be four African representatives—Al Ahly (Egypt), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), and Wydad AC (Morocco).

An unprecedented economic and structural lever

The expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup represents a historic opportunity for Africa. It is more than just a prestigious competition: this global showcase could profoundly transform the economic model of African football. The expected benefits in terms of TV rights, sponsorships, and prize money promise to inject unprecedented resources into the continent's clubs.

With these funds, clubs could:

Modernize existing training centres – Invest in high-level sporting

infrastructure – Professionalize their administrative and medical operations

This structural strengthening would reduce African clubs’ dependence on the early sale of talent to Europe. This would help consolidate competitive teams over the long term, capable of developing and retaining their best players.

An accelerator for tactical and managerial progress

Beyond the financial rewards, participating in the Club World Cup offers intense technical exposure against the world's elite. Facing teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Flamengo will put African clubs in direct contact with the latest advances in team tactics, training methodologies, and performance management.

A parallel can be drawn with Japan, whose football has undergone rapid transformation following repeated confrontations with the best. This has created a powerful and competitive league. Africa has the same pool of talent: the challenge now is to structure knowledge around these players.

A strategic turning point for the continent

The new formula of the FIFA Club World Cup will not just be a show. It is an opportunity to shift from an export model to a model of sustainable internal growth. On condition that African clubs invest not only in the workforce, but also in the structures – academies, sports management, medical management.

The talent is there. What is now needed is a solid foundation for this talent to grow at home and shine at the highest level without necessarily going into exile.

To achieve this, some leagues must take inspiration from the Sundowns model:

Related structuring (medical center, data, tactical analysis)

Established and taught playing culture from training

Technical decision-making independent of internal politics

It is in this logic that Africa will one day be able to lay the foundations for clubs capable of regularly competing with the best Asian or South American teams, before perhaps dreaming of European championships.

The urgency to build, not to dream

If clubs want to make a real leap in performance, it doesn’t start on the pitch, but in the offices: in appointing the right managers, implementing sustainable working methods, and accepting a vision that goes beyond the weekend’s result.

African clubs like Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, ES Tunis, and Wydad AC are set to compete, and their participation could help bridge the gap between African football and the global elite. Increased prize money, sponsorship deals, and media rights could boost infrastructure and player development, making African teams more competitive on the world stage.

Africa doesn’t need to wait for a miracle; it needs to draw inspiration from what it already produces best, like Sundowns, and replicate it intelligently. This is the price an African club will one day be able to, in a very real way, lift a Club World Cup.