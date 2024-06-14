Chinaemerem Daniel Graduates Top of Her Class at Drexel, Leads Student Career Group

By Tosin Clegg

Nigerian-born strategist and technologist, Chinaemerem Anthonia Daniel, has added another remarkable achievement to her growing profile in the United States. This year, she successfully completed her Master’s degree in Business Analytics at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business, finishing with a First Class and in the top 2% of her class, a distinction that places her among the brightest young minds in the field.

In addition to her academic excellence, Chinaemerem served as President of the Drexel Career Cornerstone Group during the 2023–2024 Executive Board Term. In that role, she spearheaded programs that prepared students for the workplace, connected them with industry mentors, and positioned Drexel as a hub for career readiness in analytics, technology, and business strategy.

Already armed with two bachelor’s degrees, in Project Management and Civil & Environmental Engineering, Chinaemerem’s latest success underscores her reputation as a trailblazer combining academic brilliance with leadership in practice.

Her journey from Nigeria to Philadelphia continues to inspire, showing how Nigerian talent is shaping the future of business analytics and innovation on the global stage.