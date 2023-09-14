31  A’Ibom Youths to Undergo Training on Songhai Agricultural Technology in Benin Republic

Okon Bassey in Uyo

To achieve agricultural revolution under the ARISE Agenda blueprint of the Akwa Ibom State Government, 31 youths from the state are to undergo training in the Songhai agricultural technology in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, for a replication of the Songhai farm technology in the state.

The state Governor, Umo Eno, announced this while fielding questions from journalists at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, when he returned to the state from an official trip to explore agricultural investment opportunities for the state at Songhai Farm.

He said: “The visit to Songhai farm was to see for ourselves what we are getting into and have a clear understanding of how it works.

“The team and I are extremely amazed at what we have seen on the ground, and I believe we can replicate that.” We need to get committed people. The story of Songhai is about commitment.

“I know Akwa Ibom people are committed people. We are going to get young people across the 31 local government areas that are committed. They will be trained.

“We are about to send 31 of them to Songhai for two months to get a first-hand view of the training and then bring them back. By that time, the farm clearing would have been over.”

The governor explained that the 31 trainees would complement the 15 youths who had undergone training to work in the farm, and identified commitment as a major requirement to setting up and maintaining the Songhai farm in the state.

According to him, “While I was running for office, we trained 15 on my personal account. So they are here now. We are going to train another 31 to make it probably 40, send them to Songhai to learn, and come back to join the farm.

“But what is most important is to have young people who are committed and leaders that are committed. I am sure we will be able to make this happen.

“The state Commissioner for Agriculture could tell you that it was a good experience.”

Eno, who described his visit to the farm as insightful, expressed confidence in the ability of Akwa Ibom youths to exhibit such commitment after undergoing the two months of training on the farm, assuring them that the trainees would be sufficiently equipped with the technological skills to work in the farm to be established in the state.