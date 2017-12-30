Buhari Chairs 2 Agencies As FG Constitutes Boards of Parastatals

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 1,467 Nigerians to fill the board positions of the agencies and parastatals of some federal ministries.

The board positions, according to a statement issued last night by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, consisted of 209 chairmen and 1,258 members.

The statement said the president considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards, as well as the appointments, very necessary to provide proper governance and oversight structure for government agencies and parastatals.

The appointments are with immediate effect and respective ministers are to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.

Mustapha described the constitution of the boards as a demonstration of government’s efforts to build strong governance institutions and by extension improve the quality of policy formulation and supervision.

The SGF said the appointments represented a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, adding more appointments were still being processed and will be released in due course.

In some of the key appointments, the president was named the Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

NASENI has as members Alhaji Sabo Nanano, Garba Lawal, Rilwan Hussaini Abarshi, Hon Kunle Sanda and Sani Minjibir.

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will chair four agencies.

They include the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), National Boundary Commission, Border Communities Development and National Planning Commission (NPC).

John Shagaya was appointed the Chairman, National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS). The members of the board are Hon. Abdulahi Matori, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, Dr Femi Majekodunmi and Ibrahim Kabir Msari.

The Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) has Afam Ogene as Chairman, while Hon. Saheed Salawe, Leonela J.Omo, Rabiu Gwarzo, Ahamed Alti and Idris Sani Buko are the members.

Prof Funso Adesola was named the Chairman of the National Planning Commission (NPC). The board also has Shuaibu Osune and Alhaji Mutjaba Ahmed as members.

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission has Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle as the Chairman, while the following: Hon Bode Ogunleye; Boniface Waziri; Chief (Mrs) Yemisi Oni; Obo Awusa; Abdulbasit Abdullah and Abubakar Rajab are the members.

John Anucha was appointed the Chairman National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) while the Sheda Science and Technology Complex has Senator Ayo Arise as the Chairman.

Muiz Banire was appointed Chairman of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, while Olorunnimbe Mamora is the Chairman of Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo is Chairman/ CEO of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Also appointed was Herman Hembe as Chairman Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINLS).

Osita Izunaso was appointed the Chairman National Automotive Design and Development Centre (formerly National Automotive Council) while former Minister of Defence for State Ademola Seriki, was named the Chairman National Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron among other appointments.