Two Killed in Fresh Attack in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Two persons were ambushed and killed at Wereng village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders in the early hours of Monday.

The victims, Christopher Dung and Bulus Dantoro, whose bodies were found with machete cuts were believed to have been ambushed by the assailants who killed them near Wereng village.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police command, Mr Terna Tyopev told newsmen on phone that the DPO of Riyom has reported the case to him.

He said, “It was reported by one Davou Moses who went to our station in the area this morning at about 8.15am and reported that some suspected herdsmen ambushed, attacked and macheted to dead the two persons who were riding on a motorcycle.

“The names of the deceased are Chong Christopher, 28 and Bulus Dantoro, 35. At the scene of the attack, two staff suspected to belong to the herdsmen were recovered close to the corpses and investigations have begun.”

When contacted, the Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Emmanuel Jugul said, “Yes, it is true that there was an attack at Wereng, two youths were on a motorbike, some people chased them with a machete and killed them.

“I went there to see the situation, people are right now crying at the scene. That’s what happened. As at the time I left, security agents were also there carrying out their investigations.”