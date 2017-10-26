Adeosun: FG Not Borrowing but Refinancing Existing Debts

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (left), Arise TV News Programme Anchors, Ms. Susan Iliyan and Mr. Rotimi Michael Kade, during the Minister s appearance on the News Programme in Abuja
  • Reiterates debt-to-GDP within approved limit

Ndubuisi Francis and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has explained that the federal government is not desirous of borrowing fresh loans, but seeking to refinance what is known as legacy or inherited debts.

Her explanation was sequel to reactions trailing the request by the executive arm of government to the National Assembly seeking approval of the sum of $5.5 billion to help finance the 2017 Budget.

The minister, who featured on an Arise TV programme, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, said the APC-led government would channel $3 billion of the $5.5 billion into refinancing inherited debts from the previous administration.

She stated: “Let me explain the $5.5 billion borrowing because there have been some misrepresentations in the media in the last few weeks. The first component of $2.5 billion represents new external borrowing provided for in the 2017 Appropriation Act to part finance the deficit in that budget.

“The borrowing will enable the country to bridge the gap in the 2017 Budget currently facing liquidity problem to finance some capital projects.”

She added: “For the second component, we are refinancing existing domestic debt with the $3 billion external borrowing. This is purely a portfolio restructuring activity that will not result in an increase in the public debt.
“What we are simply doing is moving that debt from owing naira to owing dollars, but because it’s an external borrowing, we have to go back to the National Assembly for approval.

Adeosun added: “We are not actually asking for $5.5 billion of new money. It’s $2.5 billion, which is in the 2017 Budget. The $3 billion is to refinance the debt that we inherited. One of the problems that we have with debt- service-to-revenue ratio is that the majority of our debt is very short-dated and so what we are doing is rather than paying off, which is compounding the interest, what we are doing is taking 25 per cent (about N3 billion worth of treasury bills to dollars and taking it long- term).

“What that means is rather than the interest being paid every 90 days, interest will be paid once a year; so we are being more realistic. We don’t need an overdraft; we need a loan. Of course, as you know, market surveys are more favourable to us. International lending rates are much lower and favourable than domestic.”

The minister stressed: “So, there is an advantage to our debt service by so doing. What we are doing is say look we are coming out of this market and creating room for the private sector to come in.”

Explaining the inherent advantages of the debt refinancing option, Adeosun noted that rather than owing naira, the debt would be in dollars, which would lead to an inflow of $3 billion into the foreign reserves.

“We are simply saying rather than owing naira, we are going to owe dollars and as I explained to you, the three impacts are: One, you are getting inflows of $3 billion into your reserves; you lower your cost of servicing that debt because the foreign debt is cheaper than the naira debt; and the third is you create room for the private sector to come in in order to drive a wider economy,” she said.

According to her: “Government is saying let’s try and make concerted efforts to bring down interest rates by refinancing some of these naira debts into external markets.”

On what the executive arm of government would do should the legislature turn down the request for the $5.5 billion loan, the minister said: “The legislature understands it and of course we are interfacing with them, it’s a healthy debate; it’s good that we are talking about it.”

“This debate that we are having now is healthy and legitimate, it’s good for the nation. But it’s going to be driven by the fact: We are borrowing to finance capital projects in the budget. Those capital projects will unlock sectors of the economy.

“Back in 2013 to 2015, we borrowed to pay salaries but when we came in, we said no we can’t continue like this; we need to add some more so that we can do some capital projects.

” If all we do is to pay salaries, then we will never grow. If we don’t fix power, we can’t grow, if we can’t fix roads and housing, we can’t grow. So we said let us create some room to grow the economy and do capital investments. We did N1.3 trillion last year of capital projects and we hope to do the same this year and when you do it well it’s going to be there for the next 30 to 40 years.

“These are the levers that will drive down inflation and create jobs for Nigerians in the long run. So it is necessary we understand that our biggest problem is debts that we inherited. Out of this $5.5 billion, we didn’t incur three billion; so the question we should be asking is what was the money used for, where are the projects? But that’s in the past.”

She reassured Nigerians that the $5.5 billion foreign borrowing was consistent with Nigeria’s debt management strategy, which main objective was to increase external financing with a view to rebalancing the public debt portfolio in favour of long-term external financing.

Adeosun said: “Nigeria’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) currently stands at 17.76 per cent and compares favourably to all its peers. The debt to GDP ratio for Ghana is 67.5 per cent, Egypt is 92.3 per cent, South Africa (52 per cent), Germany (68.3 per cent) and United Kingdom (89.3 per cent).

“Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is still within a reasonable threshold. This administration will continue to pursue a prudent debt strategy that is tied to a gross capital formation. This will be attained by driving capital expenditure in our ailing infrastructure, which will, in turn, unlock productivity and create the much-needed jobs and growth.”

On the 2018 budget parameters, which many had described as quite ambitious, the minister said Nigeria had the right to be ambitious.

“I think Nigeria has the right to be ambitious; with our population, we got to be ambitious. We can’t afford not to be. Our population grows three per cent a year, so any economic growth below the increasing population means that people are progressively getting poorer,” said.

She added: “What is important is that we got to make sure that we deliver on those targets. I’m not looking at oil price, what I’m looking at is the revenue. If we get people and companies paying the right taxes, then we won’t be talking about borrowing and even a budget of even bigger size and that is what Nigeria needs. If we want to provide schools, hospitals and roads for our people, we need to spend more, not less.”

  • henry price

    comrades it is always good for government to lower debt. That usually make funds available for other essential goals. Very much sincere, Henry Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu IL-Khan aka Kankan aka Gue.

  • frog2222

    how much is the debt she’s refinancing ??????????????

      • henry price

        Comrade(s) delay was not intentional but to put it in a nutshell all Buntu (negroids) including Nigerians need interact with world to ensure we are wary of latest useful developments plus how they are of use to us. Africa as a whole including Nigeria is at bottom of modern development being at bottom means we are of those most vulnerable to being conquered plus manipulated by other non Buntu cultures plus races. From time Mansa Kankan Musa left Africa in 1300’s unto know we have gone from being people of books to least developed. As we were conquered those scholars plus craftmen we possessed were kidnapped by conquering armies plus required to share their knowledge with those of conquering side while leaving our people without knowledge or direction. That condition resulted to us being at bottom developed world however, with ceaseless aggressive development actions having basis of education, security plus order we will once again in a timely way become a mighty Buntu people likely to survive as long as humans survive here on earth. Although closing door in some Buntu areas would likely be beneficial we need be judicious about where we do it with intent of developing those areas academically plus with useful modern community building plus maintaining skills before we reopen those doors. In short we are obligated to have a wary portion of our community to interact with world plus share their knowledge in order for us to survive. Very much sincere, Henry Price Jr. aka Obediah Buntu IL-Khan aka Kankan aka Gue.

  • Mystic mallam

    Mrs Adeosun, don’t you think you’re too young to join Lai Mohammed’s Liars Inc./?

  • Jyde

    Lies, lies and lies from the pit of hell. The future of our children cannot be mortgaged

  • Seton During

    Ha ha ha – the uses and misuses to which the English language can be put are unimaginable!
    What Minister Kemi Adeosun really means is “borrowing to continue financing allegedly inherited debts and allied interest payments”.
    Can we have details of these debts with why they were needed and what they were “actually” used for?
    How much of these debts are now in personal bank accounts of members of “THE CABAL” -outside Nigeria?
    The senate and House of Representative must not approve this Budget until this current government obeys all laws; and, stops treating our laws with contempt.

    • BankyMons

      Exactly what I said in my comments elsewhere.

    • Iskacountryman

      you cannot have details of the debts…that is why adeosun is engaged in gobbledygook…

  • JOSEPH NJOKU

    PLS Mrs liar, can you give the details of the loans you claim taken by Jonathan with dates and figures and the one taken by your acclaimed saint cum jihadist , with details.

  • Daniel Obior

    This APC administration is never short of lies told in different forms, by different members. The greatest of their liars is nobody else but Liar Lai Mohammed who broke all existing records on lying. Is Sisi Kemi trying to outdo Liar Lai, given the recent frequency of her lying? At the end of the day, refinancing a loan is also borrowing to all intent and purpose, when that process does not involve bringing your own money to the table. Surely she is not going to refinance with thin air. Secondly, it is laughable to hear her claim she intends to refinance debt from the previous administration. This would suggest the last administration was so mired in debt, she has come to the rescue. Whereas, the truth is that she inherited less than $10 billion debt after the last administration, which she has somehow managed to blow up into some $60 billion debt, in only two years. This is attempting to cover up her incompetence and that of her government with lies. Sorry madam, this won’t sell; we will not buy it.

    • LagLon

      these lot are simply amazing….
      1. 3 dubious benefits of usd debt and 1 huge risk – that we will devalue by 100% and then cant afford to pay.
      2. gross fixed capital formation of the value destroying kind.. the road between my village and your village.. or kaduna to abuja rail!!
      3. inherited debts.. she would say it even if she inherited usd1… theyre that dishonest and crooked.

    • STAND OUT

      I feel we should speak to the fact presented and name calling. If you are indebted to Okechukwu may be N50,000, and the borrowed N50,000 on cheaper rate and longer tenor from tunde to pay Okechukwu, does increase your total indebtedness? Are better off or worst off? Please we should learn to praise and condemn as appropriate.

      • Irele ati ITELORUN

        Financial mgt is not for the street, but people must form, disrespect and ignore facts. Refinancing is self explanatory, but Nigeria online financial experts still can’t get it.
        Criticize with logic, understand the logic 1st.

        • BankyMons

          Who said refinancing is cheaper? In simple terms, refinancing means ”You don’t have enough money”, then asking your creditors ”can you please re-schedule my repayments further into the future? And I will pay whatever consideration that is due at such a future date”. It is dubious for this half baked finance expert turned finance minister to say that she is borrowing to refinance existing debt. She should first let us know the exact profile of the existing debt so as to enable us decide whether refinancing is a justified option or not.

          • Iskacountryman

            refinancing = borrowing….

      • BankyMons

        Sure refinancing does increase the magnitude of the existing debt both in real and nominal terms. See my comments to @Irele ati ITELORUN

      • Daniel Obior

        When a man is mad and he is called a madman, that is making a statement of fact. If that is what you call name calling, I plead guilty, but I am on the side of the truth and that is good enough for me. A man or woman who lies, is a liar, and that is fact. These so called refinancing eventually end up with much longer tenor, with more interest payments subsequently. That makes the situation much worse. The problem is that we have short memories in this country. Similar excuses in the past, indebted us to the Paris Club to the extent we could not pay up. after that debt forgiveness, here we are again rearing to go for more and more debts, making elegant excuses. This has to stop for the sake of generations to come. That is my point.

          • Daniel Obior

            Please do me a favour. Your comment above is your view on the published article. Next time, make it a direct response to the article, and not a reply to my comment. It probably addresses the article, but certainly not my comment. Cheers.

      • Iskacountryman

        dummy..,when you are refinancing…you are borrowing and would pay interest for the cost of borrowing…

      • Daniel Obior

        Please do me a favour. Your comment above is your view on the published article. Next time, make it a direct response to the article, and not a reply to my comment. It probably addresses the article, but certainly not my comment. Thank you.