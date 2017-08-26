LDA X VLISCO new look book collection

FASHION FILE STORY

The Vlisco/ fashion-designer collabos have never been for the faint of heart. But, then again, neither are bold, mixed prints. Indeed the Vlisco brand name is synonymous with pattern and whimsy, and their S3/2017 collection was no different. This time they collaborated with industry favourite Lanre da Silva Ajayi to create very feminine looks while also showing off expertly layered prints-on-prints.

From a slew of international fans to the every day Nigerian woman, Vlisco has definitely captured the hearts, minds, and pockets of the sartorially inclined, with collaborated designs that are certainly unlike anything else traipsing down the runway.

This season’s lookbook creations are made by Lanre DaSilva Ajayi, a well-known fashion designer in Nigeria. Lanre’s style is rich in femininity and her designs normally use a multitude of embellishments.

To show how the colour changes the final look, Lanre created every outfit twice by using the same Vlisco design in another colorway.

From extraordinary sleeves to minimalistic shapes, this campaign is all about inspiring women to express themselves in their own unique way. As every woman is unique, the brand believes her outfit should be as well.

The lookbook features multi-faceted curator and creator Asiyami Gold alongside two gorgeous models.

Photographer: @TheFifographer

Model: @FewModels

Make Up : @Awelewamakeovers

Creative Direction: @Thestyle_concierge

Brand: @Urbanandchique

Fabric : WhiteDiamond