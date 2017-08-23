Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Village, Raze Hospital, Houses

By Daji Sani in Yola

Boko Haram insurgents Tuesday night attacked Nguru-Barkin Dutse village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State and razed the newly renovated hospital and several other houses in the village.

Confirming the attack on Wednesday to THISDAY, the council chairman, Hon. Yusuf Muhammad, lamented that the current incessant attacks on his council by the terrorists group is unbearable and inhuman to his people.

He further explained that although no life was lost in the attack, the village lost a very important hospital which had been the source of treatment to villagers around the area, adding that his people would now have to travel very far to get treatment if they are sick.

Mohammed, who said that the insurgents stormed the village between 9 and 10 pm Tuesday , added that the villagers had been alerted of the impending attack and subsequently fled into a nearby bush before the arrival of the insurgents.

He explained that if not for the quick intervention of the riot police and the hunters assisting the military in the fight against insurgency in the North-east, the story would have been different.

Details later…