Again, NAF Destroys Terrorist Enclaves in Southern Tumbuns, Eliminates Insurgents 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has once again destroyed terrorist enclaves in the Southern Tumbuns and eliminated several insurgents during a precision air interdiction mission conducted on April 24, 2026 at about 1850 hours over Ali Sheriffti, a known terrorist stronghold.

Acting on credible intelligence, NAF air assets carried out a targeted surveillance operation, during which multiple insurgents were observed moving along concealed routes.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the individuals were tracked to structures hidden beneath dense foliage, indicating deliberate efforts to evade detection.

Following positive identification of the targets, the NAF executed a precision strike, engaging the concealed structures with onboard munitions.

The operation achieved its objective, destroying the terrorist hideouts and further degrading their operational capability and freedom of movement within the area.

The successful strike highlights the NAF’s sustained focus on intelligence-driven, precision operations aimed at denying terrorist groups safe havens.

Reaffirming this commitment, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, stated that the force would continue to pursue and dismantle terrorist networks with unwavering precision and intensity, ensuring no enclave remains beyond reach.

He added that operations would be intensified to safeguard the nation and its citizens.

In a related development, the NAF, through the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre (AWDC), has strengthened its drive for operational excellence with the graduation of participants from the Air Campaign Planning Course and the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations Management Course.

The ceremony brought together senior officers, instructors and participants from various NAF units, marking the completion of intensive training tailored to enhance effectiveness in modern, multi-domain operations.

Speaking at the event, the special guest of honour, Air Vice Marshal PN Amadi, urged the graduates to apply their newly acquired knowledge in the field, describing them as vital force multipliers within their respective units.

He emphasised the importance of joint operations, interconnectivity, and continuous professional development in addressing evolving security challenges.

Certificates were later presented to the participants, who expressed appreciation to the centre and reaffirmed their commitment to national and coalition missions.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of AWDC, Air Vice Marshal Garba Jibia, commended the officers for their discipline and resilience throughout the two-week programme.

He explained that the Air Campaign Planning Course enhanced participants’ ability to plan and execute operations at the operational level, while the ISR Operations Management Course improved their capacity to integrate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets into joint missions.

He noted that the changing nature of warfare demands precision, coordination and information dominance, adding that the training would significantly boost decision-making and mission effectiveness.

The development underscores the centre’s critical role in advancing air power doctrine, strengthening interoperability and sustaining operational excellence in line with global best practices.