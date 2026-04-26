Enugu Ohanaeze Endorses Mbah for 2nd Tenure, Extolls Tinubu’s South East Agenda

*Mbah calls for strategic alliances, cautions against tiny political kingdoms

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, on Saturday, endorsed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for a second term in office, citing his visionary, pragmatic, and transformative leadership, urging stakeholders and the people to rally round him.

Rising from a well-attended expanded stakeholders meeting held at the iconic Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s strategic projects, interventions, and appointments in the South East in general and Enugu State in particular.

The meeting during which Ohanaeze handed the Ofo (symbol of authority and justice) to Mbah, brought together leaders of thought, traditional rulers, market leaders, professionals, youth and women groups as well as Presidents-General of Town Unions.

They include the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, and the President-General of the body, Senator Joahn Azuta-Mbata, represented by Livingstone Wechie, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Rivers State, who both hailed Mbah’s transformative leadership and endorsed his re-election.

Ohanaeze said Mbah’s leadership had “demonstrated a clear commitment to infrastructural development, economic revitalisation, security enhancement, and human capital development across the state.”

The organisation equally predicated the governor’s endorsement on “sustained observance of the unwritten but respected zoning arrangement of the governorship seat in Enugu State since 1999” to foster equity, unity, and political stability among the constituent zones.

“In recognition of his outstanding performance, strategic vision, and commitment to the continued progress of Enugu State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, unanimously endorses Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Enugu State,” it stated.

Mrs. Ojukwu, on her path, described Mbah as a visionary reconstructing Enugu for the future and prosperity.

“Your name is Peter, and upon this rock the progress, development, and future of Enugu State is built; and that tomorrow is here. We look forward to four more years of visionary leadership,” Mrs. Ojukwu said.

The meeting further reviewed national developments and acknowledged the Tinubu’s ongoing efforts toward economic reforms, infrastructural development, and national stability.

They cited the successful concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport; approval of extension of the national gas pipeline to Enugu to unlock the state’s gas reserves; ongoing reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu – Onitsha highways, the 700-metre flyover at Eke Obinagu to the ongoing dualisation of the Enugu–Abakaliki road by Governor Mbah and the speedy reconstruction of the New Artisan dual carriage Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

They also noted that whereas no Igbo son or daughter was considered fit to head any military or paramilitary agency in the eight years preceding Tinubu, the President consecutively appointed Enugu sons – Air Marshal Sunday Aneke and Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Rtd.) as Chief of the Air Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vice President-General of Ohanaeze representing Enugu State, Prof. Fredrick Eze, said Mbah’s endorsement aligned with the core mandates of the apex Igbo organisation, which includes “to provide good leadership to Igbo people by identifying the credible paths to their progress.”

“Therefore, this special occasion perfectly fits into the core mandates of Ohanaeze. We will not shy away from telling our people the truth,” Prof. Eze emphasised.

The President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, High Chief Uche Obisi, commended Mbah for inclusive governance in healthcare, education, infrastructure, security, transportation and agriculture, which is transforming the rural communities.

Responding, Governor Mbah commended Ohanaeze for not only endorsing him, but also for acknowledging the President’s efforts in Enugu and the South East, saying the onus was on every Igbo elite to rise above narrow self-interest and invest in bridges that would serve future generations.

“The Enugu chapter of Ohanaeze has not only endorsed me as their son, but they are extending that trust beyond the Niger. They have asked me to convey their appreciation and goodwill to the president.

“This is very remarkable and strategic. We must not miss the gravity of this occasion. It is also a demonstration that Ohaneze Ndigbo, Enugu chapter, is willing to think beyond its circles, to think beyond today, and to think strategically,” he stated.

Continuing, he said, “We are not people known for short-term reaction. We have always been known for strategic thinking. I am glad that the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Samuel Obiajulu Ike, mentioned copiously the late Michael Okpara, a leader par excellence whose legacies are still a heartwarming reference point to date.

“But when it became necessary as a leader of National Council for Nigerian Citizens, NCNC, in 1964 to have a handshake across the Niger, Michael Okpara did not hesitate. He forged an alliance with the Action Group, which birthed the United Progressive Grand Alliance, UPGA.

“So we have forbears, who knew when it was necessary to think strategically and make the right decision, not for building tiny kingdoms. They were driven by common interests, common purpose, and the future of Ndigbo, not selfish interest.”

He assured that he would continue to live up to the trust reposed in him by the people, adding that the Igbo spirit was already finding expression in the over 2,000 ongoing and completed projects and major reforms repositioning the state as a preferred destination for business, investment, tourism, and living that every Igbo would be proud.