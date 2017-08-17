Police to Deploy 1,000 Personnel for Gombe By-election

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Gombe State Police Command has said it will deploy no fewer than 1,000 policemen for the Dukku North State Assembly by-election to hold this Saturday.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Austin Iwar, stated this Thursday at the command’s headquarters during its quarterly conference with senior police officers.

He called on the people of the constituency to ensure that they abide by the electoral laws to ensure a hitch free by-election into the state legislature following the demise of Mallam Gambo Kabade in June this year.

Earlier while reviewing the crime situation in the state from January to June, Iwar said the command recorded six per cent decline in crime rate in the state because of its redoubled vigour in the discharge of its responsibilities.

According to him, the command recorded 36 cases of armed robbery against 42 within the same period last year, adding that within the same period under review, the command recorded eight rape cases against 13 last year, zero cases of terrorism, 250 theft cases as against 256 last year, while there were five cases of kidnapping as against 10 last year and one communal clash this year, the same with last year.

Details later…