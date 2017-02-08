Shema Sheds Tears after EFCC Re-arrest

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Katsina

The former Governor of Katsina State, Mr. Ibrahim Shema, broke down in tears tuesday after he was rearrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His re-arrest took place after the adjournment on a ruling on his motion challenging the jurisdiction of the state High Court to hear his case on alleged corruption which was preferred against him by the EFCC.

Shema and three others were arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Maikanti Bako of the Katsina State High Court, when the judge adjourned ruling on the matter till February 21.

The EFCC had alleged that the former governor and three others were charged with criminal breach, abuse of office and conversion of public funds to the tune of over N11 billion.

THISDAY observed that Shema who came to the court at about 9a.m. in a black Toyota Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), with registration number: ABJ 607 CV, alongside his aide, walked straight out to the court speechless.

Immediately after the court’s sitting, Shema who came out with his defence team headed by J.B Dawodu (SAN), was instantly approached by an EFCC official notifying him of his re-arrest.

In the ensuing argument between the EFCC official and former governor, pandemonium broke out in the court premises as the operatives of the anti-graft agency laid ambush by blocking all the exits of the premises to forestall any resistance.

After the mild drama, the former governor who had almost driven out of the premises, suddenly came back and enter the court room sensing that he will be rearrested by the heavily armed EFCC operatives.

Dauda also immediately went back to the judge requesting for the protection of his client from EFCC.

However, the counsel to the prosecution promised that they would not arrest Shema on the very case before the judge, because there was an administrative bail subsisting.

But as the situation became rowdy, the former governor broke down in tears.

The standoff lasted for over an hour until Shema was smuggled into another black tinted SUV with registration number ABJ 679 AZ in order to allegedly evade arrest.

While the confusion lasted, despite the pleas from the former governor’s counsel, the EFCC and police immediately called for reinforcement, until both parties finally agreed to meet at the police commissioner’s office situated near the court, along Daura road.

A source later disclosed to THISDAY that Shema would be taken to the Abuja office of the EFCC to face fresh interrogation on allegations of corruption.