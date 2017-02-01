Fed Poly Bauchi Matriculates 5,063 Students

SegunAwofadeji in Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi has admitted 5,063 students into the institution this year to pursue various academic programmes.

The Rector, Dr. Shuaibu Musa, who disclosed this during the 2016/2017 matriculation ceremony of the new students, explained that the institution received 8,282 applications out of which 5,063 candidates were offered admissions after careful screening.

He said 2,010 students would study various national diploma courses, 1,816 higher national diploma, while 291 and 946 students were admitted to partake in pre-national diploma and basic studies programmes respectively.

”I must at this point reiterate that those of you that are taking the matriculation oath today must guard your admissions jealously by concentrating on your studies. Avoidance of examination malpractices, any form of violence, rumour mongering, sexual harassment, among others and observance of the codes of behavior and social interactions should be your watch word.”

Musa, who said all the programmes run by the polytechnic are fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), added that plans are at an advanced stage to introduce new national diploma courses in Computer Engineering, Urban and Regional Planning, Fishery and Mechatronics so that more students could be admitted.

In her remarks, the Registrar, Hajiya Rakiya Malaika, who stated that the management has given out handbooks and organised orientation lectures for all the new students to educate them on the school’s rules, threatened that the management would not hesitate to expel any erring student.