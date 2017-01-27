NPFL: Akwa Utd Apologises to Fans over Poor Form

The management and players of Akwa United have Apologised to those they refer to as “genuine fans and supporters” over their current poor run in the four week old Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

A release by the club Media Officer, Mr. Mfon Patrick, yesterday quoted the club Chairman Mr. Paul Bassey as saying that the current poor run of the team is regretted.

” I have strong conviction that this may turn out to be our best year in the league as we are trying not to misplace the emotional outburst of some fans last Wednesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“Every fan has the right to feel bad when his or her team is doing badly yet we must guard against taking the laws into our own hands by way of protest or dissatisfaction. “We can understand what Liverpool fans are going through for losing two key matches at home in one week, including a semi final against Southampton after losing to Swansea 3-2 in the Premiership yet all hell has not been let loose,” the club chairman was quoted to have admonished Uyo fans.

He said that misplaced anger should not be to the point of incurring sanctions from the league organizers.

“Should we over react to the point of being fined or banned out of Uyo, great will be our loss going forward.”

“The league fixture as it involves Akwa United is the most trying of all the teams. We started off in Ilorin on Sunday, rushed back to play Rivers on Wednesday (they strolled down the road) ran back to Bauchi (over 19 hrs on the road) hurried back to play Rangers (they strolled down the road) and here we are off to Katsina (Two days on the road) and we are expected to get back in time to be ready for Remo Stars.

“Let it also be on record that the two teams we have played so far at home are the best as per last season’s league, who have gone ahead to fortify their squad in readiness for the CAF Champions League

“These are not excuses but facts that need be addressed, realities that should evoke sympathy,” stressed the club in the statement.

Bassey insisted that what the club needs now is the support of its fans and not heating up the atmosphere at its games.

“If there is anytime we need our supporters and fans, it is now. We use this opportunity to thank the Akwa United Supporters Club most heartily for the over ninety minutes performance exhibited on Wednesday and promise that they will not regret supporting us.

“We call for patience, we call for understanding. We plead that unnecessary pressure should not be exerted on the boys and their coaches to the point where they become tense and anxious in front of their home fans. Elsewhere as we witnessed in Bauchi even when we outclassed them, they stayed with their team to the very end” the release said.

The club explained that its pre season transfer acquisition was not faulty and that it stands to defend the quality and pedigree of every coach and player brought into the club and ended by being grateful to His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel by providing all that is needed for the club to succeed including the support of the supervising ministry headed by Monday Uko, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports.