Ex-Niger Governor, Kure Buried

• Dickson, Tinubu commiserate with Niger governor

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Minna stood still yesterday as the third civilian governor of Niger State “was buried.

An unprecedented crowd made up of the who-is-who in the society, especially political associates, attended the janziza prayer held at the Eid prayer ground in the state capital

The burial prayers had to be taken to the Eid prayer ground because of the anticipated huge crowd.

A mammoth crowd was at the Minna Eid prayer ground where the last prayer was offered for the repose of the soul of late Kure.

The Janaiza prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Minna central mosque, Alhaji Abu Fari, after a top Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, had sensitised the congregation on the requirement for the prayers.

For almost 15 minutes, there was persistent appeal for the huge crowd to make way for the corpse to be brought out of the ambulance but the appeals were unsuccessful in spite of a decoy ambulance being used

However, security men were able to handle the situation leading to the prayer which lasted just three minutes said behind schedule.

From the Eid prayer ground, an unprecedented long motorcade led the ambulance conveying the corpse to the deceased’s residence for interment.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello, led the federal government delegation to the burial while the state team was headed by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Factional chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Mohammad Makarfi, led hundreds of the party faithful which included former Senate President David Mark, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), Ayim Pius Ayim.

Those in attendance included former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; Anyim, David Mark, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu; former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido; former Niger State Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu; former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke; former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekerau among others

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Henry Seriake Dickson and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, have commiserated with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the government and people of Niger State over the death of a former governor of the state, Senator Abdulkadir Kure.

Kure died last Monday after a brief illness in a hospital in Germany at the age of 60.

Disckson described the death of the former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, as shocking, sad and a painful loss to the government and people of the state.

In a condolence message to the government and people of Niger State, the governor recalled “the good and wonderful leadership Kure gave to his people between 1999 and 2007, when he was the governor of the state.”

He described the late politician as broad-minded and without tribal sentiments who always demonstrated the true and enviable qualities of a statesman.

Dickson said his encounters with Kure were memorable moments, noting that his unique and loving disposition would be missed by all who had close contact with him.

“He always had something positive to give in every serious political and national discussion,” Dickson said.

Dickson noted that the late engineer would not only be missed by his family, but the government and people of Niger State and Nigerians in general.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and asked for God’s grace upon his family to bear the sad and painful loss.

On his part, Tinubu also commiserated with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and other prominent leaders in the state over the demise.

The former Lagos State governor said in a statement issued by his Media Office: “I commiserate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the government and people of Niger State over the death of Senator Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure.

“Kure was a statesman, a patriot. We were governors at the same period (1999-2007). Even though we belonged to different political platforms, it was easily decipherable that Kure was dedicated to the course of the country, as he was committed to the course of Niger State and its people.

“Alhaji Kure was an ebullient politician. He was down-to-heart and humble. The country will miss him. The political class will miss him even more.

“My heart goes out to Senator Zainab Kure, the children and the entire Kure family. I pray that God Almighty comfort them and give them the courage to bear the loss.”