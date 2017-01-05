Hayatou for Investigation over Alleged Abuse of Office

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Issa Hayatou, has been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for investigation over allegations of abuse of office.

BBC Sports reported on Thursday that the 70-year-old Camerounian, who is serving his seventh term in charge of African football, is being investigated by Egyptian authorities for allegations bordering on award of broadcast rights to a media company, Lagardere Sports.

According to the Egyptian Competition Authority, Hayatou is suspected of not opening up the tender to free and fair competition as required by Egyptian law. CAF is based in Cairo so the authorities said it must follow their laws.

There is no formal response from CAF perhaps as a result of the annual football award holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja Thursday night.

Hayatou was first elected as CAF president in 1998.