States Meet to Consider Fresh Revenues Sources

2
796

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

Determined to find a way to augment the shortfall in revenues accruing to them from the Federation Account, some states gathered in Enugu and considered creative ways to boost their revenue base.

The states, namely Enugu, Rivers, Delta and Lagos as well as the FCT, Abuja at the Enugu meeting received training on resources mobilisation, responsive fiscal governance and participatory budget process for effective service delivery.

In order to generate more revenues from taxation and stem tax avoidance, the states agreed to put systems and strategies in place to ensure that their taxes work for the people, especially the poor.

“We seek tax reforms that promote an ICT database system, fair representation, transparency and progressive tax laws, policies and practices (e.g. tax to service agreements) capable of addressing poverty and inequality,” a resolution issued at the end of the training stated.

In this regard, participating states commended the leadership already shown by Lagos State in this respect. They also recommended the Lagos model to other states.

The states agreed to, as a matter of urgency, work out strategies for improving service delivery by transforming their internal processes and providing exemplary leadership to the people.

They also agreed to develop smart strategies for formalising the informal sector, particularly the non-oil sector.

They called on governments to provide active support to both Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large industries, especially in the area of value chain development, in order to improve revenue mobilisation and fiscal independence.

Not less than 106 participants from Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) from Enugu, Delta, Lagos and Rivers States attended the training which was organised by Oxfam in conjunction with the Enugu State Government.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Daniel Obior

    These insincere governments should start by looking inward to reduce the costs of government itself, focusing on the huge recurrent costs. The salaries and allowances of all political office holders must be brought in line with the public service. All security votes should stop. Processes should be put in place to reduce and if possible eliminate inflated contracts. Consideration of revenue sources is good. But, additional burden must not be put on the common man who today is in poverty, bearing the brunt of the recession in the country.

  • Chinedu Nnkechi

    ,,,,….BUY YOUR BAGS OR RICE IN A
    LOWER PRICE OF N10,000 AND
    GROUND NUT OIL FOR N7,000 CALL
    THE MARKETING DEPARTMENT,,,,,,
    MR adeniyi samson
    ON 0’9;0;6.4,2’1’19’06 FOR MORE
    INFORMATION AND
    PURCHASE. ROYAL… UMBRELLA =
    N10,000,MAMA GOLD=;;;; N10,000,ROYAL
    CROWN = N10,000,ADE BRAZIL=””’N10,000,
    ELEPHANT GOLD=;;;;;;; N10,000, SUPER EAGLE
    = N10,000,PJS=9999N10,000,TOMATOES RICE=
    N10,000,CAPRICE=N7,000,GINO OIL=
    N7,000,TURKEY OIL====. WE DELIVER TO ANY
    PART OF THE C,O.U/NT/RY CONTACT MR adeniyi samson ON 0’9;0;6.4,2’1’19’06 https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/acaa01fa38ecddc3a5865be42c760834fb3337d9692ef9dab5e5da9a1fd56d6c.jpg