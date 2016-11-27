Tambuwal: Buhari, Buratai Have Restored Army’s Dignity

The dignity and respect hitherto enjoyed by the Nigerian Army but eroded due to negligence in the past has been restored by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said.

Speaking in Sokoto on Sunday when he received Buratai at the Government House, Tambuwal commended the military authorities for their giant strides in restoring peace to parts of the country suffering from insecurity.

He said the most visible impact made by the present leadership can be seen in the area of manpower development and provision of necessary equipment to the Army.

The governor acknowledged the cordial working relationship between the people and government of Sokoto on the one hand and the Nigerian Army’s 1st Mechanized Brigade stationed in Sokoto.

He said such relationship has made the state one of the most peaceful in the federation.

“The Army and other security agencies in the state are doing much to maintain peace and security in the state. We will do our best to maintain it,” he said.

Tambuwal also appreciated the effort of Nigerian Amy to establish command secondary schools in the state, saying that government has already provided two secondary schools to army for take off of academic activities.

In his remarks, Buratai said due to the increasing needs of professionalism in the Army and the need to enhance security in the zone, a new Division will be established in Sokoto.

He said the relationship between the army and Sokoto residents has been cordial, and that the security situation in the state is quite impressive and hoped that, the relationship will continue.

The COAS said he was in Sokoto to condole the Governor and the entire people of the state over the death of late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki who passed away recently.

He described Dasuki as true nationalist who contributed immensely to the development of the nation.

“His contributions will always be remembered. I pray to Allah to forgive the deceased and grant himaljannat fidausi (paradise), he added.