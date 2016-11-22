Presidency, Govt Agencies, Budget Office Present Conflicting Figures on N180bn Virement

N’Assembly doubts govt’s sincerity on N500bn social intervention scheme

Gbaramatu Communities Hail Senate for Supporting Maritime University

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairmen of Gbaramatu communities have commended senators for throwing their weight behind the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The bill establishing the University, Okerenkoko scaled Second Reading at the Senate last Wednesday.

The bill for the establishment of the university sponsored by Senator James Manager (PDP-Delta) was tabled last Wednesday despite the announcement of the scrapping of the University by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

The establishment of the university was among the demands made by Pan-Niger Delta Forum led by Chief Edwin Clark as panacea for peace in the region to President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairmen of Gbaramatu communities, the Chairman of Kokodiagbene community, Sheriff Mulade, hailed the senators for allowing the bill to scale through second reading.

“We want to commend the senators for vehemently supporting the establishment of Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“It is worthy to state that Gbaramatu kingdom is the best place to locate the university. Gbaramatu Kingdom boasts of all the raw materials for experiment by students, and we are very happy with our Senators for their support to set up of the university,” he said joyfully.

Mulade said Gbaramatu communities were so excited that during plenary last Wednesday, the Senate shunned the transport minister by ensuring that the bill for the establishment of the Maritime University scaled second reading.

“Our senators have shown patriotism by their actions. The establishment of the university will bring the needed development to the riverine communities in the Niger Delta region.

“We strongly believe that the crisis in the region will be eliminated when the university is fully established because this is one of the demands of the people, and we are glad that our senators have backed its establishment.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to militants in the region to give peace a chance for the needful to be done. We should all commend the senators for feeling the pains of our people by allowing the bill establishing the university to see the light of day,” Mulade said.