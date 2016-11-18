Buhari Signs Eight Bills Into Law

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law eight bills passed by the National Assembly. They are for different sectors of the economy and development.

They are:

The Prevention of Crime Amendment Act‎ 2016;‎ the National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration) Amendment Act‎ 2016;‎ the Telecommunications and Postal Offences Amendment Act‎ 2016; ‎the National Agricultural Land Development Authority Amendment Act‎ 2016;‎ the Produce Enforcement of Export Standards Amendment Act‎ 2016, the Agricultural and Rural Management ‎Training Institute Amendment Act‎ 2016; the Bee Import Control and Management Amendment Act‎ 2016 and the Water Resources Amendment Act‎ 2016‎.

He said: “The bills were passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to Mr. President for assent and Mr. President today assented to them and they have automatically become law. “Mr. President expresses his appreciation to leadership and membership of National Assembly, for the great work they did in considering the bills and the details that have gone into the bills‎.‎”

He said Buhari considered the Acts as very vital to the present administration and in consonants with ‎All Progressive Congress agenda and thanked the National Assembly very much. He said Buhari had also directed ministries, departments and agencies and all government functionaries to always attend and make inputs whenever a public hearing on a bill was being conducted by the National Assembly. He said:‎ “This is unprecedented because this is the very first time in this administration that eight bills are forwarded to him at a go for assent.