Bishop Odeleke Celebrates 50 Years on the Pulpit

Bishop Margaret Bolanle Odeleke will be standing at the pulpit, between June 17th and 19th 2024 to celebrate her 50 years of preaching the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Fifty years had passed since she first began her journey as a young Lady Evangelist, and now, at the ripe age of 74, she will be celebrating a half-century of dedicated service to the Lord.

As she reflected on her journey, Bishop Odeleke’s mind wandered back to the early days, when she faced countless challenges and doubts. But her unwavering faith and determination had propelled her forward, and she has gone on to build a thriving ministry that has touched the lives of thousands.

Over the years, she had baptized countless babies, married numerous couples, and comforted grieving families. She had also founded several schools, maternity homes and community programmes, leaving an indelible mark on her community and the entire world.

It’s certain that as she will be looking out at the congregation, Odeleke’s heart will swell with pride and gratitude as she had been called by God to serve, and she had given her life fully to that calling.

The service will be a grand celebration, with music, dance, and testimonials from those whose lives she had touched.

Great men of God including Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop Wale Oke, Apostle Wole Oladiyun and Chairman of Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Adegbite, will all be ministering at the three-day event.

Odeleke will be listening to the heartfelt tributes, with her heart full of joy and thanksgiving.

As she will be raising her hands in praise, the congregation erupting in applause, cheering and whistling for the beloved Bishop who has given her life to the Lord and to them.

It’ll be a moment etched in their memories forever, a testament to the power of dedication, faith and service.

Bishop Margaret Bolanle Odeleke’s 50 years on the pulpit were a shining example of what it means to live a life fully surrendered to God, and her legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.