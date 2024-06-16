Timini Egbuson Expands Role With Netflix Film ‘Shina’

Renowned Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has released a new movie, ‘Shina,’ which he executively produced, exclusively on Netflix as of June 14, 2024. Known for his versatility and compelling screen presence, Timini continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performances. His move from acting to producing marks a new chapter in his career, demonstrating his commitment to advancing African cinema.

‘Shina’ revolves around a young taxi driver navigating the vibrant and chaotic streets of Lagos. Desperate to secure medical treatment for his dying grandmother, Shina agrees to deliver a mysterious package, embarking on a journey fraught with unexpected twists and moral dilemmas. This heartfelt drama explores the subjects of sacrifice, and loyalty.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of actors including Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, and Neo Akpofure. Directed by Muyiwa Adesokan and Carmen Lilian Ike-Okoro, ‘Shina’ is a masterful blend of storytelling and cinematography. Their vision brings the bustling metropolis of Lagos to life, capturing its essence and energy in every frame.

Egbuson expressed his enthusiasm for the project:

“This year, I aim to diversify my art and demonstrate my storytelling abilities. I am thrilled to share this part of my journey with the audience. ‘Shina’ is a story close to my heart, exploring various thematic angles that I believe you will enjoy. It has been an incredible journey bringing this story to life with such a talented team.”

He also revealed that ‘Shina’ is one of many exciting projects he has in the pipeline as he aspires to make his directorial debut this year.