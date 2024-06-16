Eid-el-Kabir: Kwara Gov Prays for Peace, Progress for Nigeria

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has prayed to Allah to make peace, unity and progress permanent features of the state and Nigeria, urging citizens to unite and work for a better country, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, has revealed.

In a short interview after observing the Eid prayers, the governor said: “Yesterday, the Amirul Hajj for Kwara, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, reached out to me from the Holy land and asked for my prayer points. I said my prayer for Nigeria is unity, peace, and progress.

“Today, my message is same: unity, peace, and progress. For those of us who have seen today, we say AlhamduliLlaah. For those who have departed, we say may Allaah grant them Al-jannah Firdaus.”

The governor had earlier arrived the Ilorin Eid praying ground alongside his brother the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, closely followed by Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central); House of Representatives members, Ahmad Yinka Aluko and Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya; House Leader, Oba Magaji; House of Assembly members; Chief of Staff, Prince Abdulkadir Mahe; and many other cabinet members.

The prayer got underway around 10:30 a.m. after the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, entered the praying ground alongside the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammad Bashir Soliu.

In what underlined the peaceful atmosphere that the state enjoys under the governor, the Eid prayer was attended by a rainbow of senior citizens, statesmen and title holders from across the Emirate.

The Emir prayed for continuous peace and prosperity for the state and Nigeria, urging unity among sons and daughters of the Emirate.